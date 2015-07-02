Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are glad to see the Los Angeles Dodgers leave town as they prepare to take on somebody their own size when they host the Colorado Rockies on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Arizona fell to 3-9 versus Los Angeles this season after a 4-3 loss Wednesday dropped the Diamondbacks seven games behind the first-place Dodgers in the National League West - their fifth setback in the last seven contests.

Arizona is 5-3 versus Colorado this season - including 2-1 at Chase Field - as rookie Yasmany Tomas is 11-for-26 against the Rockies and Paul Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 25 straight games versus the NL West cellar dwellers. Colorado on Wednesday fell to 2-4 on its 10-game road trip - and 10 games behind Los Angeles - with a 4-1 loss to Oakland, scoring four runs in the three-game set that marked its fourth consecutive road series loss. Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was given a scheduled day off by manager Walt Weiss, and his 14-game hitting streak is the longest active one in the majors after teammate Nolan Arenado, who has 24 home runs and a major league-best 68 RBIs, went 0-for-4 to snap his 17-game run. Colorado’s Chris Rusin defeated Arizona in both career starts against the Diamondbacks and opposes Jeremy Hellickson, who is coming off his worst start of the season.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Chris Rusin (3-2, 4.69 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 5.38)

Rusin received a no-decision after allowing five runs (two earned) and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 7-5 loss in San Francisco on Saturday. The 28-year-old Michigan native is 1-2 with a 7.48 ERA in his last four turns, including 0-2, 8.62 in three road appearances. Rusin defeated Arizona in 2012 and 2013 while with the Chicago Cubs and posted a 2.70 ERA over 10 innings in the two starts.

Hellickson permitted seven runs and 10 hits while striking out a season-high eight in 5 1/3 innings of a 7-2 loss at San Diego on Saturday and is 1-2 with a 6.86 ERA in his last three starts. The 28-year-old Iowa native won his previous three decisions and was unbeaten in eight starts before losing to Los Angeles at Angel Stadium on June 16. Hellickson, who has never faced Colorado, is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA in his last three home outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Goldschmidt (.350, 65 RBIs, 62 walks) is trying to become the seventh player in major league history (Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Norm Cash, Frank Thomas, Carlos Delgado and Miguel Cabrera) to hit at least .350 with 60 RBIs and 60 walks prior to the All-Star break. Ruth did it eight times, while the others did it once.

2. Goldschmidt on Wednesday had his 11-game hitting streak halted, but recorded his 62nd walk - the most in franchise history prior to the All-Star break.

3. Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez, who hit .279 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in June after batting .219 with four homers and 13 RBIs in April and May, began July with a 2-for-4 performance to raise his average to .245.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5