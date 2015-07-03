Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks tentatively ended a tailspin and look to make it consecutive victories over Colorado when they host the Rockies in Friday’s second contest of a four-game set. Arizona had lost five of seven games before racking up five extra-base hits while recording an 8-1 win in the series opener.

Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock homered among two hits and has gone 5-for-9 over the last two games after enduring a 3-for-25 slump over the previous seven contests. Arizona third baseman Aaron Hill has two RBIs in each of the past two games and is 8-for-17 with four doubles against scheduled Colorado starter Kyle Kendrick. Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki stretched his hitting streak to 15 games in the opener and has reached base in each of his last 30 appearances. Colorado has lost five of its last six games and has scored only five runs over the last four games.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (3-10, 6.07 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (4-2, 3.66)

Kendrick has lost three of his last four starts and served up eight homers during the stretch. He has been touched up for 23 homers - most in the majors - and is nearing his career worst of 26 from 2010 when he was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. Kendrick defeated Arizona on June 23 when he gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, is 1-1 with a 10.45 ERA in two 2015 outings against the Diamondbacks and is 2-3 with a 6.31 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts).

Anderson has won three of his last four starts with the loss coming when he was shelled by the Rockies. He allowed eight runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in the outing against Colorado and has served up six homers over his last two outings. Anderson is 0-2 with an 11.70 ERA in two 2015 starts against the Rockies, is 3-3 with a 6.00 ERA in six career outings and has struggled to retire Colorado catcher Wilin Rosario (6-for-8, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 on Thursday to raise his major league-leading average to .352 and is 16-for-38 with two homers and nine RBIs against Colorado this season.

2. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon is 2-for-16 over his last five games.

3. Arizona 3B/OF Yasmany Tomas had two RBIs in the opener and is 12-for-30 with 10 RBIs against the Rockies this season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 6