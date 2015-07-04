Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

Patrick Corbin steps on a major-league mound for the first time in more than 21 months when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The left-hander is returning from Tommy John elbow surgery after making four minor-league rehab starts.

Corbin had a solid season in 2013 and was a member of the National League All-Star team but he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his final spring-training start prior to the 2014 season. “I know I‘m ready,” Corbin told reporters. “I‘m really excited about this day. The past 16 months, this is what I’ve been working for.” Arizona won the first two games of the series and recovered from a three-run deficit Friday to post a 4-3, 10-inning victory. The Rockies have lost six of their last seven games and have scored three runs or fewer in each of their last six contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH David Hale (2-3, 5.95 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (NR)

Hale has lost three consecutive decisions and has served up 11 homers in just 42 1/3 innings. He lost to Oakland in his last outing when he gave up five runs and nine hits — including three homers — in seven innings. Hale has an 11.81 ERA in two career appearances against Arizona and allowed five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings during a no-decision June 24.

Corbin is slated to throw fewer than 90 pitchers as the Diamondbacks plan to be cautious with him. He went 14-8 with a 3.41 in 32 starts in 2013 and struck out 178 against 54 walks. Corbin is 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA in seven career starts against Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 4-for-8 in the series to raise his major league-leading average to .354 and is 18-for-40 with two homers and 10 RBIs against Colorado this season.

2. Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki stretched his hitting streak to 16 games Friday and has reached base in each of his last 31 appearances.

3. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock is 7-for-14 over the last three games after experiencing a 3-for-25 slump over the previous seven contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 2