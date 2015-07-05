Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

Patrick Corbin returned to the mound for the first time in over 15 months and was able to cruise to a home victory for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Conversely, the Colorado Rockies’ Jorge De La Rosa has had ample opportunity to get his own long-awaited win in Arizona but has been unable to do so, something he will try to rectify Sunday when the visiting Rockies attempt to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Diamondbacks.

Corbin yielded two runs and scattered eight hits over five frames Saturday, sending Arizona to its eighth win in its 11 meetings with Colorado this season in his first big-league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2014. The left-hander got the boost he needed from A.J. Pollock, whose two-run double in the fourth inning gave the Diamondbacks the lead for good en route to a 7-3 triumph and allowed the Diamondbacks’ 27-year-old leadoff hitter to tie his career high with 38 RBIs. De La Rosa will be tasked with the job of halting the Rockies’ woes in this rivalry despite the fact he hasn’t enjoyed a bit of success at Chase Field, going 0-7 with a 4.36 ERA in nine career starts. The southpaw will get his shot to change that when he opposes Rubby De La Rosa for the second time in three outings.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (5-3, 4.59 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (6-3, 4.60)

Jorge De La Rosa won for the fifth time in his last six decisions Tuesday in Oakland, working around four hits and four walks over seven scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory. The 34-year-old Mexican has struggled with his control for most of the season (35 walks in 64 2/3 innings), but is 3-1 with a 1.37 ERA in his four road outings and is one strikeout away from 1,000 for his career. Jorge De La Rosa has made 25 appearances (21 starts) against the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1998, going 8-8 with a 2.94 ERA.

After getting tagged for nine runs and 10 hits in five frames against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 8, Rubby De La Rosa is 2-0 with 1.30 ERA in his four turns since. The 26-year-old’s worst outing over that span came in a no-decision Tuesday when he yielded two runs and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings against the Dodgers. Rubby De La Rosa has fared much better in his five outings (three starts) versus the Rockies, going 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona has won 10 of its last 13 and 16 of its last 22 at home against Colorado.

2. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 27 straight games versus the Rockies, batting .435 over that stretch.

3. Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki has a 17-game hitting streak and reached base in 32 straight contests — the longest active streak in the majors.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 2