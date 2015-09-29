Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks open up their final homestand of the season against a team they have dominated at Chase Field over the years when the Colorado Rockies pay a visit Tuesday for the first of three games. The Diamondbacks have won five of seven at home against the Rockies this year and are 102-53 all-time in their meetings in Phoenix.

Arizona is hitting .320 while averaging 6.4 runs in 16 games overall with Colorado in 2015, clinching a season series win for the fourth time in the last five years. A.J. Pollock and Paul Goldschmidt have combined to hit .354 with seven homers, 11 doubles and 23 RBIs against the Rockies this year. Those two were virtual non-factors in a 4-2 win at San Diego on Sunday, which gave Arizona 40 road wins -- nine more than it had in 2014. The lone remaining drama for the last-place Rockies involves the home run chase with third baseman Nolan Arenado (41 homers, tied for first in National League entering Monday) and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez (39).

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Christian Bergman (3-1, 4.62 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (5-12, 3.53)

Bergman will be making his third start of the year - and second in a row - to go along with 26 relief appearances. The last start did not go so well, as the 27-year-old was rocked for seven runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Bergman has a 6.21 ERA in 12 career starts but has allowed just two runs and four hits in eight innings over two games (one start) all time at Arizona.

Ray has posted two scoreless outings in his last three starts, including six frames in an 8-0 win at the Los Angeles Dodgers last Tuesday. He has allowed two runs or fewer in four out of five appearances, posting a 2.39 ERA in that stretch. The run began with a quality start at Colorado on Aug. 31, which left the 23-year-old with a 1.54 ERA in two career starts versus the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arenado had two homers and nine RBIs in two games against the Dodgers over the weekend.

2. Goldschmidt (407) needs one RBI to tie Chris Young for fourth place on Arizona’s all-time list.

3. Diamondbacks RHP Brad Ziegler has converted 27 straight saves, the longest active streak in the majors.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 4