Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to secure their second series victory when they host the National league West-rival Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in the middle contest of their three-game set. After capturing two of three at San Diego, the Diamondbacks outlasted the Rockies in Tuesday’s series opener as they began their season-ending six-game homestand.

Phil Gosselin ended the 11-inning affair with a one-out RBI single as Arizona won for only the second time in its last six in the desert. The loss grounded a Colorado team that was coming off a three-game home sweep of the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Carlos Gonzalez belted his 40th home run, giving the Rockies multiple players with 40 in a season for the first time since Vinny Castilla, Andres Galarraga and Larry Walker all reached the plateau in 1997. Gonzalez joined Nolan Arenado (41), who lifted a sacrifice fly Tuesday to increase his major league-leading total to 127 RBIs.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (8-5, 4.38 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (6-6, 4.40)

Bettis is riding a string of three straight strong outings in which he’s allowed a total of three runs over 18 innings. The 26-year-old Texan posted back-to-back victories before settling for a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Thursday after giving up two runs and seven hits in six frames. Bettis made three career relief appearances versus Arizona before struggling in a start on Aug. 31, surrendering four runs and 11 hits in six innings but escaping with a no-decision.

Wednesday’s contest is slated to be the last of the season for Anderson, who enters with a four-start winless streak and one victory in his last seven outings. The 27-year-old Texan turned in one of his best performances of the year last Wednesday, allowing one hit - a solo homer - and two walks while recording a career-high 10 strikeouts over six innings at Los Angeles, but did not factor in the decision. Anderson remained at 3-3 lifetime against the Rockies after a no-decision at Colorado on Sept. 2 in which he yielded three runs and eight hits over five frames.

1. Arenado has collected 11 homers and 32 RBIs this month, joining Troy Tulowitzki (15, 40 in 2010) as the only Rockies to reach double digits in homers and more than 30 RBIs in a September.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has recorded an RBI in six of his last eight games.

3. Colorado SS Jose Reyes returned Tuesday after missing four games with an Achilles injury and went 3-for-5 for his first multi-hit effort in six contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 2