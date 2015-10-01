Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

Walt Weiss is managing the Colorado Rockies for Thursday’s series finale against the host Arizona Diamondbacks, but there’s no guarantee he’ll hold the same position next season. Weiss’ status remains a question mark for the Rockies, who have lost seven of their last 10 games and will finish last in the National League West for the third time in the last four seasons.

Weiss, who has one year remaining on his contract, received a strong measure of support earlier this week from both Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez. “At the end of the day, we weren’t very good this year,” Arenado told the Denver Post. “The blame doesn’t go to (Weiss). He puts the best guys out there and we need to go perform. We weren’t able to do that this year.” The Rockies have dropped 12 of their last 17 meetings with Arizona, which closes the season this weekend with three games at home against Houston. The Diamondbacks could be without outfielder Ender Inciarte, who is battling a bruised shin and was replaced by rookie Socrates Brito in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH David Hale (5-5, 6.01 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (6-5, 3.28)

Hale could strengthen his case for a spot in next season’s rotation with a second consecutive strong start Thursday. The 28-year-old held the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run over five frames on Friday, but he’s had an inconsistent campaign with 14 home runs allowed in 73 1/3 innings. Paul Goldschmidt has homered twice in six at-bats against Hale, who is 0-1 with an 8.71 ERA in three career games (two starts) against Arizona.

Corbin looks to bounce back from a rough start against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday, when he allowed four runs and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old is 3-2 with a 2.27 ERA over his last six outings while posting a 28-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio. DJ LeMahieu is 7-for-19 with a home run against Corbin, who is 5-1 with a 3.90 ERA in nine career starts against Colorado - including 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA in two outings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona OF A.J. Pollock is one home run shy of his first 20-homer/20-stolen base season.

2. Arenado is the fourth Rockies player with at least 40 doubles, 40 home runs and 120 RBI in a season - joining Ellis Burks, Larry Walker and Todd Helton, who accomplished the feat twice.

3. Diamondbacks closer Brad Ziegler has notched 27 straight saves for the longest active streak in the majors.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 2