Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks were one of the top offensive teams in the National League last season and could also sport one of the best pitching staffs thanks to their strong offseason as they host the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Arizona, which finished second in the NL in runs scored in 2015, added Zack Greinke via free agency and Shelby Miller in a trade with Atlanta to a staff that also includes Patrick Corbin, who is priming for his first full season since 2013 because of Tommy John surgery.

The Diamondbacks’ offense took a hit, however, as A.J. Pollock fractured his right elbow Friday and could miss the entire season. Colorado led the senior circuit in runs last year but still finished in the basement of the NL West, registering more wins (68) than only Philadelphia (63), Cincinnati (64) and Atlanta (67). Nolan Arenado was a huge offensive contributor as he led the NL with 42 home runs and the majors with 130 RBIs. The Rockies enter the season with a new closer in left-hander Jake McGee, who was acquired from Tampa Bay in January and has held right-handed batters to a .190 average over his career.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (2015: 9-7, 4.17 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (2015: 19-3, 1.66)

De La Rosa is the Rockies’ all-time leader in victories (78) and strikeouts (877) but has struggled in the early going over the last few seasons. The native of Mexico, who turns 35 on Tuesday, posted a 4.18 ERA over six April starts in 2013 and yielded 14 runs over his first three outings the following year - failing to last five innings each time - before being tagged for nine runs (seven earned) over two frames in his debut versus San Diego last season. “It’s probably I don’t get my rhythm yet,” he told the team’s website. “I‘m probably finding myself. It takes a little bit to make good pitches.”

Greinke makes his debut for Arizona after signing a six-year deal worth $206.5 million over the winter. The 32-year-old former American League Cy Young Award winner, who was runner-up for the NL honors last season, opted out of the final three years of his contract with Los Angeles after posting the second-lowest ERA in the storied history of the Dodgers. Greinke, who has posted 15 or more victories each of the last five seasons but has yet to reach the 20-win plateau, recorded 200 strikeouts last year for the fifth time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies assigned LH Yohan Flande, who is not on the 40-man roster and is out of options, to minor-league camp in order to avoid exposing him to waivers early in the season.

2. Arizona INF-OF Brandon Drury earned a roster spot after recording four homers and 13 RBIs in spring training.

3. Colorado RH Jordan Lyles will start the team’s home opener against San Diego on Friday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 3