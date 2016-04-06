Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

Rookie Trevor Story quickly is becoming one for the Colorado Rockies, who visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon for the rubber match of their season-opening three-game series. Story became the first player in history to hit two home runs in his major-league debut on Opening Day and joined Joe Cunningham (1954) as the only players since 1900 to belt three shots in his first two career games by going deep in Tuesday’s 11-6 loss.

The 23-year-old shortstop and Todd Helton are the only Rockies to homer in their first two major-league contests. Arizona rallied for nine runs over the sixth and seventh innings Tuesday to even the series, with Paul Goldschmidt delivering a three-run triple in the seventh after belting a solo homer in the first. Nick Ahmed and David Peralta are off to strong starts at the plate, combining to go 9-for-17 during the Diamondbacks’ first two games. Jean Segura has recorded four hits —one homer — in nine at-bats during his first two contests for Arizona after being acquired from Milwaukee over the winter.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (2014: 1-0, 4.50 ERA ) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (2015: 6-5, 3.60)

Chatwood will be making his first appearance since April 29, 2014, when he suffered an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow that required Tommy John surgery. The 26-year-old Californian had a solid spring training, allowing eight runs — five earned — and 13 hits with seven walks and seven strikeouts over 14 innings in his first action in nearly two years. Chatwood has yet to lose to Arizona in his career, going 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA in four games (three starts).

Corbin has much in common with his adversary, missing the 2014 season because of Tommy John surgery. The 26-year-old native of Clay, New York, returned in July and pitched well before allowing nine runs over 9 2/3 innings in his final two starts of 2015. Corbin has had plenty of success against Colorado, going 5-1 with one complete game in 10 career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies have produced a six-run inning in each of their first two games.

2. Arizona purchased the contract of Kyle Drabek from Triple-A Reno and optioning fellow RHP Silvino Bracho to the Aces.

3. A decision on whether or not Colorado SS Jose Reyes, who currently is on paid administrative leave, will be suspended for domestic abuse allegations could come in the next few days.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 5