Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies are running out of time to make up ground in the National League wild-card race, but their three-game road series against the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks that begins Monday seems like the perfect opportunity. The Rockies are seven games behind the New York Mets for the final NL playoff spot, but they hope to take advantage of playing a Diamondbacks team that has lost six straight.

The Rockies salvaged a four-game split at San Diego with a 3-2 win on Sunday, thanks to Mark Reynolds’ 10th-inning home run. Colorado hopes to keep slugging against Shelby Miller, who is 0-2 with a 9.19 ERA in three starts versus the Rockies this season. Miller has been dinged for 16 runs – and five homers – in 15 2/3 innings by Colorado in 2016. The Rockies lead the season series 9-7 and have won five of the six meetings at Chase Field.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (5-5, 3.35 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (2-11, 6.89)

Anderson has recorded quality starts in both of his last two outings and six of his last nine. The 26-year-old didn’t receive a decision against San Francisco on Tuesday, when he allowed two runs and six hits in 7 1/3 innings. Anderson faced the Diamondbacks on June 24 and gave up two runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 frames in a no-decision.

Miller’s nightmarish campaign has continued in two starts since being recalled from Triple-A, as he has allowed seven runs - six earned - over 10 1/3 innings in a pair of losses. The 25-year-old hasn’t won in the majors since June 20 and has been hung with the loss in each of his last five big-league turns. Miller is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA in eight career starts against the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu has reached base in a career-best 28 consecutive games, batting .405 over that stretch.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 18-for-44 over his last 12 home games.

3. Colorado C Nick Hundley is 7-for-17 during a six-game hitting streak, tying his longest run of the season.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 4