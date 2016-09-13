Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

With the Colorado Rockies falling further out of wild-card contention, the real race worth watching is DJ LeMahieu's bid to win the National League batting crown. The second baseman went 2-for-4 and scored three runs in Monday's 12-9 series-opening loss and seeks his fourth consecutive multi-hit performance when Colorado visits the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
LeMahieu raised his average to .345 - three points behind leader Daniel Murphy of Washington - and has reached base in a career-best 29 straight games. Charlie Blackmon ranks fourth in the NL in batting at .316 after going 3-for-5 on Monday and is a scorching 10-for-17 with a homer against scheduled Arizona starter Robbie Ray. Yasmany Tomas hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs while matching his career high of four hits in the opener as the Diamondbacks halted their six-game losing streak. Arizona recorded 16 hits in the contest, marking the 12th consecutive game in which they have notched 10 or more against the Rockies.
TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona
PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (8-7, 5.00 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (7-13, 4.46)
De La Rosa has been involved in the decision just twice - both victories - over his last nine starts. He allowed five runs and nine hits in six innings against San Francisco in his last turn. De La Rosa is 10-8 with a 2.99 ERA in 29 career appearances (25 starts) versus Arizona and is 1-0 with a 3.45 ERA in three starts this season.
Ray is 0-2 over his last three starts, including a no-decision against the Rockies on Sept. 2 in which he gave up six runs - five earned - and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three starts against Colorado this year and 1-1 with a 4.99 ERA in six career turns. Ray is five strikeouts away from reaching 200 and has fanned 10 or more in four of his last nine outings.
1. Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with three doubles on Monday and is 8-for-17 with five RBIs over his last four contests.
2. Arizona OF/INF Brandon Drury went 4-for-5 with a homer in the opener and is 19-for-43 with two blasts in his last 11 games.
3. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado recorded two RBIs on Monday to raise his major league-leading total to 120 after notching just one over his previous nine contests.
PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 7