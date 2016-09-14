Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have scored 23 runs in the first two games of the series and look to complete a sweep of the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. Arizona recorded 17 hits while rolling to an 11-4 victory on Tuesday and has racked up 10 or more in 13 consecutive games against Colorado.

The Diamondbacks have collected 33 hits in the first two games of the series and Yasmany Tomas has more than 20 percent of them as he is 7-for-10 with a homer and seven RBIs. Jean Segura hit two solo homers on Tuesday as part of a 3-for-5 effort that saw him raise his batting average to .312, sixth-best in the National League. Two of the five players ahead of Segura play for the Rockies as DJ LeMahieu (reached base in a career-best 30 straight games) is second at .344 and Charlie Blackmon fifth at .316. Colorado has lost seven of its last 11 games and has fallen well off the pace in the NL wild-card race - eight games behind the New York Mets for the second wild-card spot.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jeff Hoffman (0-3, 5.60 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (4-5, 4.17)

Hoffman, who will be making his fifth big-league start, has allowed 22 hits and 10 walks in 17 2/3 innings. He gave up seven unearned runs and six hits in 2 2/3 frames while losing to the San Diego Padres in his last turn. Hoffman has served up at least one homer in each start and hasn't fanned more than three batters.

De La Rosa is making his second start after missing more than three months with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. He pitched just two innings in his first outing and gave up one run, one hit and two walks while striking out three against San Francisco. De La Rosa is 4-1 with a 3.43 ERA in eight career appearances (six starts) against Colorado and has served up two homers to Nolan Arenado (3-for-9).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 10-for-23 over his last seven games but is mired in a 16-game homerless drought.

2. Colorado OF Ryan Raburn is hitless in 14 at-bats since his last hit on Aug. 31.

3. Arizona C Chris Herrmann (left hand) underwent season-ending surgery to repair two broken bones.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 7