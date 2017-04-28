Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks reside in first place in the National League West and look to remain on top when they host the Colorado Rockies on Friday for the opener of their three-game series. Colorado sits one-half game behind the Diamondbacks after being torched for 42 runs while losing three straight to Washington.

The Rockies' bullpen has allowed 25 runs over the last three contests after giving up just 20 over the first 19 games of the season. "I think our guys, from knowing them just in a short period of time, we do a pretty good job of turning the page, good or bad," first-year manager Bud Black told reporters after Thursday's 16-5 defeat. "I think that's something characteristic of these players, and our team. That's a good thing because we definitely need to wash this one off." Arizona won three of four against San Diego and is a superb 11-3 at home, matching the best 14-game start in franchise history. Chris Owings went 6-for-15 with three homers and 10 RBIs in the series, while the red-hot David Peralta is 20-for-37 over his last 11 games.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.32 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2-0, 3.42)

Freeland was superb in his last turn as he scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings in an 8-0 victory over San Francisco. The 23-year-old also gave a strong effort in his first major-league start on April 7, when he allowed one run and four hits over six frames to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freeland has experienced control issues with 10 walks in 21 2/3 innings but has served up just one homer.

Ray endured his toughest outing of the campaign when he beat the Dodgers on Saturday despite allowing five runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old struck out 24 while giving up just four earned runs and 10 hits over his first three outings. Ray is 2-1 with a 5.30 ERA in seven career starts versus Colorado and has been battered by Charlie Blackmon (11-for-19, two homers) while also struggling versus Nolan Arenado (6-for-18, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks have won their last five games against the Rockies, but the teams are meeting for the first time in 2017.

2. Blackmon is batting .367 with five homers and 17 RBIs during his 12-game hitting streak.

3. Arizona RHP Shelby Miller (elbow) has a partial tear of the UCL and is considering season-ending Tommy John surgery.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 6