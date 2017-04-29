Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

Zack Greinke was superb in his last outing and looks to follow it up with another strong start when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Greinke struck out 11 without issuing a walk while allowing one run in six innings of a victory over San Diego on Monday.

Greinke will be aiming to help the Diamondbacks bounce back after Colorado recorded a 3-1 victory in the series opener. A bullpen that was torched for 25 runs over the previous three games - all losses - combined for three hitless innings in the Rockies' victory. Charlie Blackmon is soaring with a 13-game hitting streak while Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt has collected 13 RBIs over his last seven starts after contributing a run-scoring single on Friday. The Diamondbacks recorded just six hits - all singles - in the opener after scoring 53 runs over their previous seven games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (1-3, 7.11 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (2-2, 2.93)

Anderson has dropped three straight decisions and hasn't pitched six innings in any of his five starts. The 27-year-old is 1-6 with a 5.29 ERA in 10 career road outings. Anderson struck out 15 in 10 innings and posted a 6.30 ERA in two starts against Arizona last year as he struggled with Yasmany Tomas (4-for-6, two doubles).

Greinke has allowed one run in three of his five starts and has struck out 31 while walking six this season. The 33-year-old struggled against Colorado last season, going 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA in three starts to drop to 7-4 with a 4.09 ERA n 20 career appearances (19 starts). Greinke has been roughed up by Carlos Gonzalez (13-for-34, four homers) and also struggles with Blackmon (10-for-33).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies halted a five-game slide against the Diamondbacks with Friday's victory.

2. Arizona RF David Peralta was hitless in four at-bats in the opener after going 20-for-37 over his previous 11 games.

3. Colorado SS Trevor Story, who recorded six homers and 18 RBIs against the Diamondbacks last season, hit a solo shot in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 3