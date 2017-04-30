Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies have won two in a row against the best home team in the National League and look to complete a three-game sweep against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon. Colorado erased a five-run deficit Saturday night, pushing across three runs in the ninth to open a 1 1/2-game lead over Arizona atop the National League West.

Free agent acquisition Ian Desmond could make his season debut Sunday for Colorado after suffering a broken hand in spring training. Expected to be the starting first baseman, Desmond could start in left field and leave first to red-hot Mark Reynolds, who has four homers and 11 RBIs in the past four games. Arizona has dropped two straight at home and suddenly has issues at the back end of the bullpen as closer Fernando Rodney was torched for his second straight appearance. Left-hander Patrick Corbin, owner of a 5-2 record versus the Rockies, will be on the hill Sunday against rookie German Márquez, who will make his second career start.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH German Marquez (0-1, 18.00 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (2-3, 2.79)

Marquez had a forgettable major league debut for Colorado, forced to wait out a rain delay of more than an hour and pitching in temperatures that hovered around 40 degrees at game time. The 22-year-old Venezuelan lasted four innings against the Washington Nationals and was tagged for eight runs on nine hits and three walks. He had 18 strikeouts and zero walks at Triple-A Albuquerque before his promotion.

Since losing his season debut with a four-inning stint against NL West rival San Francisco, Corbin has pitched at least six innings in his last four turns. The 27-year-old Corbin struck out a season-high nine while allowing two runs over seven innings to beat San Diego last time out, avenging a 4-1 loss to the Padres in his previous start. Charlie Blackmon (7-for-18) and DJ LeMahieu (10-for-27) have haunted Corbin.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blackmon is riding a 14-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in five of his last eight contests.

2. Arizona pitching has registered at least 11 strikeouts in six straight games, becoming the first NL team to do so.

3. Rockies SS Trevor Story has homered in back-to-back games and has seven blasts in eight games at Chase Field.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4