The Colorado Rockies look to put together a winning streak after ending a lengthy slide when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Colorado concluded a roller-coaster month of June with a 6-3 triumph in the series opener on Friday, ending an eight-game skid that included the first six contests of its nine-game road trip.

Raimel Tapia went 2-for-4 with his first career homer and two RBIs while Mark Reynolds pulled even with Nolan Arenado for the team lead by driving in his 61st run of the season. The Rockies could have DJ LeMahieu (groin) back in the lineup as the second baseman took batting practice on Friday. Arizona, which took two of three in Colorado last week, fell to 4-4 on its 10-game homestand as it suffered its third consecutive defeat. Chris Owings is coming off his second two-homer performance of the season while Jake Lamb registered his 65th RBI on Friday to pull within one of teammate Paul Goldschmidt for the major-league lead.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (6-8, 4.32 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (9-4, 3.08)

Chatwood lasted only 3 1/3 innings at Los Angeles on Saturday, when he gave up only three hits against the Dodgers but issued eight walks and was on the hook for all the runs in a 4-0 loss. The 27-year-old Californian allowed only two runs over six frames in his previous outing after yielding just one in each of the prior three turns, winning twice. Chatwood improved to 5-2 with a 3.94 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against Arizona on May 7 after permitting one run and two hits over seven innings.

Greinke owns a perfect 7-0 record at home after defeating Philadelphia on Monday, when he allowed one run and three hits in five innings. The 33-year-old Floridian matched his season high in the outing with three walks but kept the damage to a minimum after surrendering a total of nine runs - four earned - over 13 frames in his previous two turns including one at Colorado on June 20. Greinke is 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA in three starts against the Rockies this season and 8-5 with one shutout and a 4.08 ERA in 23 career games (22 starts) versus Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies welcomed back batterymates RHP Jon Gray and C Ryan Hanigan on Friday, with the former striking out 10 while allowing two runs in six innings of a victory following a stint on the disabled list due to a foot injury and the latter going 1-for-3 with an RBI after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

2. Goldschmidt was hitless in five at-bats Friday and is just 1-for-16 over his last four contests.

3. Colorado made room for Gray and Hanigan by optioning C Tom Murphy to Albuquerque and designating RHP Chad Qualls for assignment.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 1