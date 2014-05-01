(Updated: DELETES second reference to first name of Stubbs in Para 5)

Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4 (10): Miguel Montero homered to lead off the bottom of the 10th inning as Arizona erased a four-run deficit to snap a four-game losing streak.

Montero crushed a 1-2 fastball from Tommy Kahnle (2-1) over the wall in right for his third of the season after Martin Prado’s two-run single against Rex Brothers tied the game 4-4 with two outs in the ninth. Addison Reed (1-2) struck out Drew Stubbs with a runner on third and one out and retired Carlos Gonzalez on a fly out to end the 10th.

Prado had three hits and scored a run while Paul Goldschmidt homered among his two hits to make it 4-2 in the eighth for the Diamondbacks (9-22), who improved to 3-13 at Chase Field. Aaron Hill also drove in a run for Arizona.

Gonzalez belted a two-run homer and Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 20 games as the Rockies finished their road trip 4-2. Jordan Lyles yielded one run and three hits in six innings and hit his second career home run while Justin Morneau went 0-for-4 to end his streak at 13 contests for Colorado.

Stubbs singled with one out in the first and Gonzalez ripped Collmenter’s next pitch out to right for his fifth homer. Lyles led off the third by lining a 2-2 offering over the wall in left-center before Charlie Blackmon followed with a double, was sacrificed to third by Stubbs and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona starter Josh Collmenter allowed four runs and seven hits in seven innings. ... Arenado is hitting .358 during the longest active hitting streak in the majors. ... Colorado starts a six-game homestand with four against the Mets beginning Thursday while Arizona kicks off a nine-game road trip Friday in San Diego.