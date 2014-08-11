Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 3 (10): Corey Dickerson smacked a tiebreaking two-out homer in the 10th inning as Colorado salvaged the finale of a three-game series against host Arizona.

Dickerson sent a blast off Oliver Perez (2-2) over the fence in right-center field as the Rockies halted a six-game skid against the Diamondbacks. Wilin Rosario added a run-scoring single later in the frame.

Arizona had the bases loaded in the ninth before Matt Belisle (3-6) retired Mark Trumbo on an inning-ending grounder. LaTroy Hawkins struck out the side in the 10th for his 18th save in 19 opportunities as Colorado won for just the third time in its last 23 road games.

Trumbo smacked a two-run double in the first to give Arizona the early lead before Colorado knotted the score in the second on a two-run homer by Ben Paulsen, the first of his major-league career. Rosario’s throwing error gave the Diamondbacks a run in the fourth but he got it back himself in the sixth when he slugged a one-out blast to right-center field.

Arizona’s Wade Miley struck out eight in six innings while allowing three runs and five hits. Rockies starter Franklin Morales gave up three runs (two earned) and five hits in six innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Paulsen was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday when the Rockies placed OF Carlos Gonzalez (knee) on the 15-day disabled list. … Perez has allowed just two homers all season – the other was hit on April 24 by Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs. … Colorado LHP Brett Anderson is slated to visit a spinal surgeon on Monday to discuss treatment options for the bulging disk in his lower back.