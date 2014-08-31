Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 2: Chase Anderson struck out eight in six innings and Nolan Reimold homered as Arizona took the rubber match of a three-game series from visiting Colorado.

Aaron Hill doubled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Diamondbacks, who pushed three games ahead of the Rockies in the race to avoid last place in the National League West. Mark Trumbo and Jordan Pacheco each added an RBI while Ender Inciarte scored twice in support of Anderson (8-6), who allowed one run and five hits to snap a three-start winless streak.

Charlie Blackmon homered but Jorge De La Rosa (13-10) was reached for four runs and seven hits in six innings for Colorado. Brandon Barnes added a double and Charlie Culberson delivered a sacrifice fly for the Rockies, who totaled 11 strikeouts.

Inciarte walked leading off the first inning, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and jogged home on Hill’s single to give Arizona a quick lead. Hill found the gap in right-center for a triple in the third and came in on Pacheco’s single to double the advantage.

Colorado got a run back on Blackmon’s blast to right leading off the fourth, but Anderson stranded runners in scoring position in each of the next two innings and the Diamondbacks broke the game open in the seventh. Reimold’s two-run shot to left chased De La Rosa, and Hill doubled in a run off Matt Belisle and scored to cap the four-run rally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reimold is 3-for-5 with two RBIs in two games since joining the team after being claimed off waivers from Toronto on Thursday. … Arizona expects to activate OFs Cody Ross and A.J. Pollock, SS Chris Owings and RHP Daniel Hudson when rosters expand on Monday. … Colorado returns home to host the San Francisco Giants on Monday while the Diamondbacks begin a 10-game trip at San Diego.