Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 3

PHOENIX -- Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock had two hits and two RBIs and left-hander Patrick Corbin made a successful return from Tommy John surgery in the Diamondbacks’ 7-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night at Chase Field.

Pollock’s two-run double gave Arizona a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning, all the margin that Corbin needed to post his first victory since Sept. 11, 2013. He missed last season after undergoing elbow surgery in March 2014.

Corbin gave up two runs and eight hits in five innings while throwing 79 pitches. He struck out three, did not walk a batter and benefited from two double plays.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu had three hits and an RBI and center field Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies (34-47), who have lost four in a row and seven of eight.

LeMahieu singled and scored on first baseman Wilin Rosario’s bases-loaded fielder’s choice to make it 4-3 in the eighth before the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the bottom of the inning in a rally that included bunt hits by shortstop Nick Ahmed and pinch-hitter Cliff Pennington and Rosario’s two-base throwing error.

Right fielder Yasmany Tomas, third baseman Jake Lamb and left fielder David Peralta had a hit and an RBI each for the Diamondbacks (40-41), who won three straight and five of seven.

Colorado right-hander David Hale gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings. He has lost his last four decisions while giving up 22 earned runs in 27 2/3 innings.

Corbin was an All-Star in 2013, when he was 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in his first full season.

Pollock reached on an error by third baseman Nolan Arenado and stole second base before Peralta and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt walked to lead off the Arizona’s two-run first.

Tomas grounded into a fielder’s choice to drive in a run and Lamb singled in another to make it 2-0.

Colorado tied it in the third when right fielder Brandon Barnes singled and scored on Blackmon’s double. LeMahieu singled in Blackmon to make it 2-2.

Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia doubled and second baseman Chris Owings singled to open Arizona’s two-run fourth. Saltalamacchia was tagged out in a rundown after Ahmed’s bunt before Corbin sacrificed the runners to second and Pollock doubled off Arenado’s glove to drive in two, making it 4-2.

NOTES: Colorado activated RHP John Axford from the seven-day emergency family medical leave list Saturday. Axford left the team Tuesday for undisclosed family reasons. RHP Justin Miller was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Arizona C Oscar Hernandez was activated from the disabled list and OF Danny Dorn was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. A Rule 5 pick last winter Hernandez, had to be activated or offered back to Tampa Bay when he was healthy enough to play. The Diamondbacks have three catchers and three outfielders among their 12 position players. ... RHP Matt Stites was optioned to Triple-A Reno when LHP Patrick Corbin was activated for his start Saturday. Corbin’s first major league pitch in 645 days was a 92 mph fastball for a called strike. ... Arizona OF Ender Inciarte (hamstring) is expected to rejoin the team on July 17, the first game after the All-Star break, manager Chip Hale said.