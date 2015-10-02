Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 6

PHOENIX -- Catcher Welington Castillo doubled and drove in three runs and rookie left fielder Socrates Brito had three hits and scored twice in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Thursday.

Castillo’s two-run double in a four-run seventh inning put Arizona ahead for good in a see-saw game in which they lost left fielder David Peralta to a wrist injury in the fourth inning.

Peralta caught his glove in the turf and his wrist bent back on a sliding attempt to catch Rafael Ynoa’s liner to short left field. The Diamondbacks did not characterize the injury, but said x-rays were negative.

Brito singled as a pinch-hitter for Peralta in the fourth inning and finished with two singles and a triple. He had his first career triple, stolen base and RBI, and also threw out a runner at third base attempting to advance from first on a single.

Second baseman Phil Gosselin homered for Arizona (78-81), which finished three-game sweep of Colorado and won its fourth straight.

Ynoa had two hits and two RBIs and first baseman Wilin Rosario had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies (66-93), who have lost their last three.

Right fielder Kyle Parker and shortstop Jose Reyes had two hits apiece for Colorado.

Enrique Burgos (2-2) got the win and rookie Silvino Bracho got his first career major league save after notching 19 at two minor league levels this season.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu lined a single off second baseman Phil Gosselin’s glove to drive in a run in the first inning.

Pollock singled, stole second and took third on Gosselin’s single before Goldschmidt hit a sacrifice fly to short right field in the Arizona first. Catcher Welington Castillo’s groundout scored Gosselin.

Rosario doubled and scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the fourth inning before Parker singled and scored on Ynoa’s double to make it 3-2.

Socrates Brito pinch-hit for Peralta and singled in the fourth, scoring on an infield grounder after stealing second and taking third on a foul out to tie it 3-3.

Rosario singled in a run in the fifth inning before Goldschmidt doubled with two out and Brito tripled to make it 4-4.

Parker and Ynoa doubled with one out in the sixth inning for a 5-4 Colorado lead.

NOTES: Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez was held out of the starting lineup against Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin. Gonzalez sprained a finger on an awkward swing against Corbin in July 2013 and played only 19 games the rest of the year. ... Arizona OF Ender Inciarte (shin) missed his second consecutive start. ... All of Arizona’s starts this season have been made by pitchers younger than 30, a franchise first, and the final three scheduled starters are under 30, too. Tampa Bay is the only other team that has not had a starter older than 29 this season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler is scheduled to rejoin the team Friday. He had been with his wife since the birth of their child Monday night.