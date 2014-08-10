Diamondbacks rout Rockies

PHOENIX -- David Peralta continued his assault on National League pitching with a career-high five RBIs and big bopping teammate Mark Trumbo is among those who have been impressed.

“Smokin’,” Trumbo said of Peralta. “He has a real knack for finding the barrel at the plate. It’s really great to see somebody have success this early on in their career.”

Trumbo and Peralta homered in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 14-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night at Chase Field, helping right-hander Trevor Cahill (2-8) to his first victory as a starter this season.

Trumbo hit a three-run homer in the third inning to give Arizona a 4-3 lead and Peralta capped a nine-run eighth inning with a grand slam.

“They threw him a changeup and they hung it,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He keeps his bat in the zone a long time, and that’s why he caught that one.”

Peralta also had a single in eighth when the Diamondbacks (51-66) tied a franchise record with eight hits in the inning. Peralta is hitting .321 with five homers since his June 1 recall, and his 67 hits in his first 56 games are a franchise record.

Trumbo’s homer was his eighth of the season and his first since April 21, although he spent 11 weeks on the disabled list during that time with a stress fracture in his left foot. He had a season-high four RBIs, also driving in a run in the eighth an infield single.

“I noticed,” said Trumbo, whose homer was his first in 89 plate appearances. “It’s part of my game, so I‘m well aware if it is not happening as frequently as I would probably like. There are plenty of guys who have gone through droughts like that. I know I‘m not the only one. The track record pretty much what you have to go on.”

Cahill (2-8) gave up four hits and three runs (two earned) in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked two. He has made nine starts, with his other victory coming in relief on April 23.

The Rockies scored twice in the first inning, one when Cahill committed an error when he did not handle a throw at first while covering the bag, for a 2-0 lead. But Cahill recovered to retire 15 of the final 17 batter he faced while making good use of his changeup.

“He kind of settled down after that, got in his groove,” Gibson said. “That’s important.”

Third baseman Nolan Arenado homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Rockies (45-71), who have lost 11 of 13 and 24 of their last 26 on the road.

First baseman Justin Morneau also had two for the Rockies.

Colorado manager Walt Weiss called a team meeting before the game, an infrequent occurrence during his two years at the helm.

”I didn’t say abracadabra or anything,“ Weiss said. ”I didn’t say any magic words. I just tried to give them some perspective on where we are at.

“We have lost a lot, so we have to prove to ourselves that we can go out there and put together a total game and win games. It is tough to do that.”

Third baseman Cliff Pennington had three hits and scored three runs and Peralta added three hits for the Diamondbacks (51-66), who pulled away for their second straight victory.

Arizona left fielder Alfredo Marte hit his second homer and center fielder Ender Inciarte had three hits while extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

Colorado left-hander Jorge De La Rosa (11-8) gave up four runs in six innings, his ninth consecutive start of at least six innings.

“The home run by Trumbo was a big one off of De La (Rosa),” Weiss said. “He always goes out and puts us in positions to win games and that is what I thought he did tonight.”

NOTES: Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez was held out of the game after feeling soreness in his left ankle Friday. Gonzalez, who has been bothered by tendinitis most of the season, was removed in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday after striking out in all three plate appearances. ... The MRI on Colorado LHP Brett Anderson (back) has been reviewed, manager Walt Weiss said, but the Rockies were not ready to announce the results before Saturday’s game. ... The Diamondbacks have used 16 rookies this season, tied with Texas for the most in the majors and one short of the franchise record set in 2004. ... Colorado OF Brandon Barnes struck out as a pinch-hittter Saturday but remains the major league-leader with 14 pinch hits after a triple on Friday. ... Arizona C Miguel Montero has four home runs and 13 RBIs in 10 games against Colorado this season. He did not start Saturday.