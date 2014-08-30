Lamb slam pushes D-backs past Rockies

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb swung through two moderately paced fastballs while striking out in the early innings Friday. It turned out 97 mph was just his speed.

Lamb hit his first career grand slam off hard-throwing Adam Ottavino with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.

”I was missing the ones at 90 miles an hour,“ Lamb said. ”I was just trying to do a little too much early on in the game. I was frustrated. Had guys in scoring position multiple times. You always want to come through in those situations.

“To come through in that situation was cool.”

Rockies left-hander Rex Brothers (4-6) walked the bases loaded to open the eighth inning before Ottavino entered and got first baseman Mark Trumbo to hit into a force out at home.

Ottavino could not handle Trumbo’s comebacker cleanly, a ball that could have been a double play, and he had to settled for the force at the plate. He then struck out Miguel Montero.

Lamb hit a 2-1 pitch into the overhang above the fence in center field for his second homer of the year, his second in five games.

”Obviously I was going with everything I had,“ Ottavino said. ”Missed my location a little bit but he put a good swing on it and came up big.

“I mis-fired fired on two pitches to get into that situation, then I had to throw a strike. Being conservative I just tried to throw a strike thinking I could overpower him still. He barreled it. Bottom line, he did a great job.”

Colorado right fielder Charlie Blackmon’s sacrifice fly off right-hander Brad Ziegler (5-2) in the eighth inning gave the Rockies (53-81) a 2-1 lead, their first lead.

Addison Reed pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 31st save for Arizona (56-78), which broke a three-game losing streak.

Colorado has lost four in a row.

Starters Josh Collmenter and Christian Bergman dueled through six innings without a decision.

Arizona right fielder David Peralta tripled with one out in the sixth inning off Bergman before scoring on a two-out wild pitch by left-handed reliever Christian Friedrich to make it 1-0.

Bergman gave up two hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings.

“He threw the ball well,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s got a sneaky fastball. The ball gets on you as a hitter, so he can beat the bat even though it is not 95 miles per hour.”

Collmenter retired 18 straight after a leadoff single by Blackmon in the first inning before center fielder Drew Stubbs beat out a bunt single with one out in the seventh. Collmenter was removed then, after 81 pitches.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado’s two-out double off rookie right-handed reliever Evan Marshall tied the game at 1-1. It was only the second of 20 inherited runners to have scored on Marshall this season.

“He threw well,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said of Collmenter. “He was in control of the game. We have to kind of watch how far he goes as well as some other (starters), trying to decide some things for the future.”

Blackmon singled to open the game but was thrown out trying to steal second base as Stubbs struck out. The Rockies did not get another runner on base through the first six innings.

Collmenter had the Diamondbacks’ first hit off Bergman, a double into the gap in right-center field with two outs in the fifth inning.

NOTES: Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon has 59 RBIs from the No. 1 spot in the batting order this season, the most in the majors. All 15 of his homers have come from the leadoff spot. St. Louis 2B Matt Carpenter has 50 RBIs hitting first. ... Arizona activated OF Nolan Reimold on Friday after claiming him off waivers from Toronto on Thursday. Reimold, 30, hit .212 with two homers and nine RBIs for the Blue Jays after being acquired from Baltimore on July 6. OF Xavier Paul was released to make room on the 25-man roster. Paul was acquired Aug. 7. ... Colorado LHP Tyler Anderson was named the Double-A Texas League pitcher of the year after going 6-4 with a 2.08 ERA at Tulsa. Darryl Scott is the Tulsa pitching coach.