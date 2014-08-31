Matzek, Rockies beat Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Colorado left-hander Tyler Matzek made a strong first impression on manager Walt Weiss before his major league debut in June. Imagine how Weiss feels now.

Matzek threw seven scoreless innings in the Rockies’ 2-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday, giving up three singles and three walks while striking out four.

“I just try to be competitive,” Matzek said. “If you can go out and help the team win, that is usually a recipe for success. That’s my focus.”

Matzek (4-9) has gone a season-high seven innings in four of his 15 starts, including his first game against Atlanta on June 11.

”One of the things I noticed, he felt like he belonged, which is tough to pull off in your major league debut,“ Weiss said. ”He has a good feel for pitching. A very good sense of awareness of the game.

”He’s been close to dominant the last couple of times out. It’s good to see a kid developing as we speak. He’s getting better and better. It’s real encouraging what we see from Tyler.‘’

First baseman Matt McBride and right fielder Charlie Blackmon hit bases-empty homers to help the Rockies (54-89) break a four-game losing streak.

McBride hit his second homer of the season with one out in the second inning off left-hander Vidal Nuno (0-4), and Blackmon hit his 16th homer with one out in the ninth off Matt Stites.

Arizona (56-79) got only one runner as far as second base off Matzek, who walked two in the first inning but got out of it.

Matzek, 23, has made three consecutive quality starts, and he held Pittsburgh scoreless on three hits through seven innings in an 8-1 victory July 26. He was a first-round pick in the 2011 draft.

”He’s been close to dominant the last couple of times out. It’s good to see a kid developing as we speak. He’s getting better and better. It’s real encouraging what we see from Tyler.‘’

Right-hander LaTroy Hawkins pitched the ninth inning for his 22nd save as the Rockies posted their second shutout of the season. They beat San Francisco 2-1 on April 12.

Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb walked with two outs in the ninth inning and left fielder Nolan Reimold singled to right field before Hawkins struck out pinch hitter Didi Gregorius.

Reimold had two of Arizona’s first hits. He was making his first appearance for the Diamondbacks since being claimed off waivers on Thursday.

Blackmon, who had a six-hit game against Arizona in April, is hitting .315 with three homers and nine RBIs against the Diamondbacks this year.

Nuno gave up two hits and struck out seven without a walk. He retired 20 straight after McBride’s home run and threw first-pitch strikes to 22 of 26 batters faced in his third straight quality start.

“I don’t know what more you can do,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “It’s a shame. He did his job. He locates. He moves the ball around. He has a little bit of deception, too.”

Nuno has made six quality starts for the Diamondbacks since being acquired from the Yankees for Brandon McCarthy in July. His ERA is 3.23.

“The past couple of starts, I’ve been getting my command down and getting ahead of these guys,” Nuno said.

“Every pitch but that curve ball he hit out. After that just settled down, not try to overthrow and keep pounding the zone.”

NOTES: Arizona 3B Jake Lamb was named the Double-A Southern League MVP on Saturday. Lamb leads the league in batting average (.318) and OPS (.949) and is second in RBIs (79) and third in doubles (35) despite being promoted out of the league Aug. 1. ... Colorado RHP Tommy Kahnle threw live batting practice Saturday and is expected to be activated from the disabled list when rosters expand Sept. 1. ... Arizona RHP Daniel Hudson, rehabbing from his second Tommy John surgery, is to join the Diamondbacks when rosters expand. The Diamondbacks would like to get him into a game Tuesday or Wednesday in San Diego, manager Kirk Gibson said. ... Former Diamondbacks players in the so-called Alumni Game exhibition afterward. World Series hero OF Luis Gonzalez and OF Steve Finley were among the 11 players from the 2001 World Series team to participate.