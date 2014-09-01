Reimold’s pinch homer helps D-backs top Rockies

PHOENIX -- Two neck surgeries later, Nolan Reimold is starting to feel like himself again. His first career pinch-hit home run Sunday provided more evidence.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve been able to swing with my surgeries and stuff,” the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder said. “I feel like I’ve come a long way. It’s important for me to finish the year strong because I’ve had some time off.”

Reimold’s two-run home run keyed a four-run seventh inning and helped right-hander Chase Anderson and the Diamondbacks earn a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.

Reimold, 30, missed most of the past two seasons after surgeries to repair a herniated disk in his neck, the same operation that threatened the career of Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

“My swing, my arm strength, all that stuff, it’s been awhile since I can hit the ball well,” Reimold said. “It’s come a long way. I‘m happy to get out there and start playing. It’s always good to contribute help the team win.”

Reimold is making a strong first impression since being claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. He collected two singles Saturday in his first start for Arizona.

His homer off left-hander Jorge De La Rosa (13-10) gave the D-backs a 4-1 lead in the seventh inning. Reimold hit two homers in 52 at-bats with the Blue Jays after two double-digit homer seasons with the Baltimore Orioles in 2009 and 2011.

“He’s had ability, so hopefully he remains comfortable here and is able to perform,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.

D-backs second baseman Aaron Hill had three hits and two RBIs, adding an RBI double in the seventh inning as Arizona (57-79) won the final two games of the three-game series.

Anderson (8-6) gave up one run on five hits in six innings. The rookie right-hander tied a career high with eight strikeouts, and he didn’t issue a walk. He won all three starts against the Rockies this season.

“He had a little more velocity then I remember from the last time we faced him,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He stays in good counts and goes back and forth. Works both sides of the plate and doesn’t fall into patterns.”

Anderson has thrown a career-high 137 1/3 innings between the majors and minors this season, and Arizona is monitoring his workload. He left after 86 pitches.

“My pitches play good (against the Rockies),” Anderson said. “I am able to pound the strike zone and get outs early in the count. I’ve had good success against those guys.”

Center fielder Charlie Blackmon had two hits, including his 17th home run, for the Rockies (54-82), who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Blackmon’s homer leading off the fourth inning was the Rockies’ first hit off Anderson, who struck out six of the first nine he faced. Blackmon is hitting .328 with four homers and 10 RBIs against Arizona this season.

Hill finished a home run short of his third career cycle, having accomplished the feat twice 12 days apart in mid-2012. He singled home a run in the first inning and tripled and scored in the third as the D-backs built a 2-0 lead.

Arizona center fielder Ender Inciarte had two hits and scored twice, and left fielder Mark Trumbo had two hits and drove in the final run in the seventh inning.

De La Rosa gave up two runs and six hits over the first six innings before walking shortstop Didi Gregorius to open the seventh inning. Reimold followed with his homer, and De La Rosa was replaced by right-hander Matt Belisle.

De La Rosa struck out five and walked three.

“Jorge did what he almost always does, he puts us in a position to win games,” Weiss said.

NOTES: Arizona OF Cody Ross and RHP Daniel Hudson will be activated from the disabled list Monday, when rosters expand, Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said Sunday. Colorado has not announced its additions. ... The Rockies will finish the completion of a May 22 suspended game Monday before playing a regularly scheduled game against San Francisco at Coors Field. The May 22 game was suspended by rain with two outs and a runner on first base in the last of the sixth inning, the score 2-2. “We have to essentially play a game and a half,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. Colorado must replace three starters from that game who are now on the disabled list -- RF Michael Cuddyer, SS Troy Tulowitzki and C Wilin Rosario. ... With a save Saturday, Rockies RHP LaTroy Hawkins has converted 22 of his 23 opportunities this season, the best rate (95.7 percent) in the major leagues. Hawkins has converted 12 straight. Arizona RHP Addison Reed has saved 10 in a row.