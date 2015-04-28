EditorsNote: adds new 15th graf with additional Hale quote

Diamondbacks lose fourth straight, fall to Rockies

PHOENIX -- Maybe the only one who was not impressed by Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki’s 13-pitch walk in the first inning Monday was Tulowitzki himself.

“Just a lot of foul balls,” Tulowitzki said. “I was just trying to battle to do what I could to get on base. If that helped, then that’s good. I think I had some pitches I could have put in play.”

First baseman Justin Morneau followed Tulowitzki’s walk with a three-run home run to give the Rockies a lead they never lost in a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Corey Dickerson singled with one out off right-hander Chase Anderson (0-1) before Tulowitzki came to the plate.

Tulowitzki took two balls and two strikes, then fouled off two pitches before getting a third ball. He fouled off four fastballs and a changeup before taking a pitch outside for the walk.

“Obviously Tulo’s at-bat and how hard he made him work was huge,” Morneau said. “That has to take a toll. To come up there with runners in scoring position, just try to keep it simple and ended up getting a pitch and hit it just far enough.”

“The last thing a pitcher wants to do is go out there and throw 25, 30 pitches in the first inning. To have an at-bat like that ... I think he threw 20-something pitches before I went up to the plate. I think that makes a big difference.”

Dickerson had three singles and an RBI and Tulowitzki doubled, walked and scored twice as the Rockies (11-8) won for the fourth time in five games.

Anderson, who had given up six runs in his previous three starts, gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings. He threw 22 pitches before Morneau came to the plate in the first, and he admitted the 13-pitch walk might have taken something out of him.

“Walked him, and I would say composure got to me a little bit,” Anderson said. “I got out of what I do best and gave up those runs. That’s not me, really.”

Morneau and center fielder Charlie Blackmon had two hits and left-hander Tyler Matzek (2-0) remained undefeated despite leaving in the sixth inning due to a left hamstring cramp.

Right-hander John Axford left runners on first and third with two outs in the ninth inning to record his third save of the season. He is taking over as closer for Adam Ottavino, who was placed on the disabled list Monday with right triceps inflammation.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and right fielder Mark Trumbo added two doubles for the Diamondbacks (8-11). Arizona lost a season-high fourth in a row while going 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

”That’s the way it’s been going,“ Arizona manager Chip Hale said. ”We have not been swinging the bat well, period, and especially with men in scoring position. We battled back. The guys kept playing. ...

“We say if you can bring the tying run to the plate in a game like that, you are going good. We had the tying run at third base. We felt pretty good about that. But it’s not horseshoes or hand grenades, is it? It doesn’t count to get close.”

Colorado had four consecutive singles in the second inning but scored only on Dickerson’s two-out hit for a 4-0 lead.

Left fielder Ender Inciarte drove in a run on a groundout and center fielder A.J. Pollock beat out an infield single for an RBI as Arizona made it 4-2 in the fifth

After Tulowitzki doubled and scored on third baseman Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead in the sixth, Arizona cut the deficit on a RBI groundout from catcher Tuffy Gosewisch and an error by Tulowitzki that led to another run in the eighth.

Matzek signaled to the dugout after his first pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning and was replaced by right-hander Brooks Brown. Matzek gave up two runs on five hits in five innings.

NOTES: Colorado placed RHP Adam Ottavino (triceps inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list. He was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 10 appearances, converting all three save chances. He received an MRI exam. RHP John Axford will serve as the primary closer, Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. ... Arizona RHP Archie Bradley will make his fourth start of the season Tuesday against Colorado. He is the fifth pitcher since 1914 to allow two or fewer hits and pitch six or more innings in two of his first three starts, according to team research. ... Colorado LF Corey Dickerson returned to the lineup after leaving Saturday’s game with a quadriceps injury. The Rockies were rained out Sunday. With a first-inning single, Dickerson has reached base via hit or walk in 18 of 19 games this season. ... The Rockies recalled RHP Jorge Rondon from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Ottavino’s spot on the roster. The Rockies activated RHP David Hale from the disabled list and optioned him to Albuquerque.