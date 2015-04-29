Bradley injury casts shadow on D-backs win vs. Rockies

PHOENIX -- A day after saying it was time for a win, Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Mark Trumbo helped make it happen, although an injury to rookie right-hander Archie Bradley cast a pall over the victory.

Trumbo had four hits and four RBIs to help the Diamondbacks break a four-game losing streak in a 12-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Tuesday, finishing a double short of the cycle.

“It was kind of exactly what I was hoping for,” Trumbo said. “Just kind of worked out. Sometimes it does. It’s kind of nice to think that the work your putting in pays off, and that was the case tonight.”

The Diamondbacks suffered a blow when Bradley was struck in the face with a line drive by Carlos Gonzalez in the second inning and removed from the game. Bradley never lost consciousness and was taken for further testing at Phoenix St. Joseph’s Hospital, where doctors found no signs of concussion.

The Diamondbacks had no immediate diagnosis of the injury, and said Bradley will be reevaluated when the swelling in his right cheek goes down. Bradley laid face-first on the mound for several moments before being led off the field, giving the crowd a thumbs-up sign as he did.

“It was as bad as I have seen a guy get hit on the field,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “Terrible. Certainly a dark moment. I hope Archie is OK.”

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who had three hits and three RBIs, passed the news to Gonzalez at first base after being told that Bradley was not seriously injured.

“For me as a hitter, it is a nightmare,” Gonzalez said. “It just ruined my night. It ruined everyone’s night. It is sad but at the same time there is nothing you really can do about it. You are just trying to hit the ball and it really sucks when you see a guy go down like that.”

Left-hander Andrew Chafin (1-0) followed Bradley to the mound and picked up his first major league victory as Trumbo’s two-run triple in the first inning and his two-run homer in the fifth helped stake the Diamondbacks to an 8-3 lead.

Bradley was back in the clubhouse to congratulate his teammates afterward with only a vague recollection of the 2-0 off-speed pitch that Gonzalez hit, a pitch that was measured at 115 mph off the bat.

“Saw the pitch going toward the plate,” Bradley said, “then I kind of woke up and I was laying down. And I was like ‘Oh, crap, what just happened.’ So I got myself together. Opened my eyes, I could see. Wiggle my feet. The next thing I know the trainers were there, and just kind of walked me through it from there.”

Bradley said he had seen the replay 15, 20 times.

“After watching it, it could have easily got me in the eye or directly in the face,” he said. “I just hate it because now I don’t know the diagnosis, I don’t know how bad it is or if it’s even bad at all. I‘m just glad this team won.”

Left fielder David Peralta hit a two-run homer as the Diamondbacks (9-11) set a season high in runs. They had six runs in the previous four games.

Center fielder Charlie Blackmon had three hits and two RBIs for the Rockies (11-9), who had won four of five.

Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau finished with three hits and an RBI, and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki hit an RBI single.

Diamondbacks third baseman Yasmany Tomas had two hits, including his first double, and drove in his first run.

NOTES: Colorado RHP Adam Ottavino was diagnosed with inflammation in his right elbow after his MRI was read Tuesday, manager Walt Weiss said. The injury was originally called triceps inflammation when Ottavino was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. ... Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin threw 35 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday and said he will make his next appearance in an extended spring training game Monday. It will be his first game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, 2014. ... Colorado LHP Tyler Matzek, who left Monday’s start after throwing one pitch in the sixth inning with a left hamstring cramp, is expected to make his next scheduled start Sunday in San Diego, Weiss said. ... Arizona CF A.J. Pollock extended his hitting streak to a career-high eight games with a first-inning single.