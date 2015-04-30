Collmenter, D-backs dump Rockies

PHOENIX -- Josh Collmenter got on a roll from the mound Wednesday night, and the Arizona Diamondbacks followed.

The right-hander pitched eight strong innings, and catcher Jordan Pacheco hit a three-run homer as the Diamondbacks routed the Colorado Rockies 9-1.

Third baseman Yasmany Tomas finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and an RBI, and right fielder Mark Trumbo added a run-scoring single for the Diamondbacks, who won their second straight after a season-worst, four-game losing streak.

Arizona outscored the Rockies 21-6 over the final two games of the three-game set after losing the opener Monday.

“We talked about ways of doing things differently and getting better pitches,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “We played hard in the Pittsburgh series, but it just didn’t come our way.”

Goldschmidt, who posted his third consecutive three-hit game, was less certain the offense did anything different.

“We just played well,” Goldschmidt said. “There’s no reason to it. If it was something easy, we’d do it every game.”

Colorado, which did not have a starter last more than five innings in the series, lost for the third time in four games.

Collmenter (2-3) scattered five hits and allowed one unearned run over his longest outing of the season. For the second straight start, he struck out six and did not walk a batter.

“He gets on that roll and gets the hitters off the field,” Hale said.

After he allowed a run in the first and yielded a leadoff single to catcher Nick Hundley in the second, Collmenter was dominant. Hundley was erased on a double play to end the second, and Collmenter retired 12 consecutive Rockies before left fielder Corey Dickerson doubled into the right field corner with one out in the sixth.

“I was disappointed to give up the run in the first again, but I felt better about my command,” Collmenter said. “We got the two (runs) in the bottom (of the first) on some goofy plays, and it motivated me to throw up some zeros.”

Rockies starter Jordan Lyles (2-2) lasted five innings, allowing seven runs -- six earned -- on eight hits with five walks. He struck out one, his lowest total of the season.

Lyles followed a similar pattern as Collmenter early, giving up two runs -- one earned -- in the first before then holding the Diamondbacks scoreless over the next three innings, albeit with three hits and walk allowed along the way.

Lyles’ control abandoned him in the fifth.

He walked center fielder Ender Inciarte to start the inning, and after a sacrifice bunt by second baseman Chris Owings, walked Goldschmidt. Trumbo hit a towering fly ball to the warning track in left for the second out, but Lyles walked left fielder David Peralta. Tomas took one pitch out of the strike zone before lining a single into right, scoring Inciarte and Goldschmidt to make it 4-1.

Pacheco, the former Rockies catcher, followed with his first Diamondbacks home run to extend Arizona’s lead to 7-1.

“The leadoff walk is something you just can’t do,” Lyles said. “We pitched around Goldschmidt and kind of pitched around Peralta in that inning. Those came back to haunt me.”

Both teams capitalized on errors to score in the first inning.

Colorado took a 1-0 lead in the top of the inning as shortstop Troy Tulowitzki doubled to left and went to third when Owings couldn’t handle a grounder by first baseman Justin Morneau. Third baseman Nolan Arenado followed with a single to center, scoring Tulowitzki for a 1-0 lead.

It was the Diamondbacks’ turn in the bottom of the inning. Inciarte beat out an infield single to third, and Goldschmidt singled one out later. Inciarte appeared to be picked off second base by Lyles as he and Goldschmidt broke on a double steal. However, second baseman Daniel Descalso’s throw to third hit Inciarte in the helmet and caromed toward the Arizona dugout, allowing Inciarte to score and Goldschmidt to advance to third.

“I was looking for the ball to hit me somewhere,” Inciarte said.

Trumbo singled to center, his fifth consecutive hit, scoring Goldschmidt to put the Diamondbacks ahead 2-1.

“(Lyles) got into some tough counts, some deep counts, and they didn’t miss any mistakes,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

NOTES: Arizona RHP Archie Bradley was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sinus fracture the day after taking a line drive off the side of his face. The Diamondbacks recalled RHP Enrique Burgos from Double-A Mobile. Burgos was tied for the minor league lead with six saves and had not allowed a run while scattering three hits in 6 2/3 innings. Burgos made his major league debut in the ninth. ... The 36 runs scored in the three-game series shouldn’t come as a surprise. Colorado and Arizona entered Wednesday’s game as two of three teams with six players hitting .300 or higher. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu, whose .406 average ranks second in the majors, did not play. ... Colorado RHP Rafael Betancourt turned 40 on Wednesday, giving the Rockies two relievers 40 or older. RHP LaTroy Hawkins is on the 15-day disabled list due to biceps tendinitis. ... Arizona’s Aaron Hill, who singled as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, appeared in his 1,300th career game.