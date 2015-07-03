Hellickson, D-backs cruise past Rockies

PHOENIX -- For Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Jeremy Hellickson, the formula is pretty simple: no walks equals no problem.

Hellickson improved to 10-0 in his career games in which he goes at least six innings and does not issue a walk, leading the Diamondbacks to an 8-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Chase Field.

In seven innings, Hellickson got to only four three-ball counts while giving up one run on three hits. He struck out six.

“It was definitely one of my best games, stat-line wise, but I’ve been feeling good for a while now,” Hellickson said. “I just have to work to my strengths, and that’s keeping the ball down and getting ahead of guys and throwing strikes. The fastball command and the life on my fastball makes all the difference with the curveball and changeup.”

Center fielder A.J. Pollock homered to lead off the sixth inning against Rockies starter Scott Rusin, tying the score 1-1. The first of Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado’s two errors fueled the rally, and left fielder David Peralta hit a two-run triple to cap the three-run inning.

Right fielder Yasmany Tomas and third baseman Aaron Hill broke the game open with two-run doubles off reliever Scott Oberg in the seventh inning as the Diamondbacks (38-41) won for the third time in five games.

Hellickson (6-5) won for the fifth time in seven decisions. He has made quality starts in seven of his past nine outings.

“He had a good changeup, and the fastball was sneaky,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He was front-and-backing us, with the changeup and fastball combo. Breaking ball here or there. Fastball-changeup combo was his go-to.”

Pollock, Peralta and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks.

Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki singled in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 15 games. He reached base via hit or walk in his 30th consecutive game.

Rusin (3-3) gave up six hits and three runs (one earned) and struck out six as the Rockies (34-45) lost their fifth in six games.

Rusin drove in Colorado’s run with a two-out single in the fifth inning after catcher Nick Hundley hit a one-out double.

“I was able to get quick outs up until that sixth inning,” Rusin said. “I left a pitch up to Pollock, and Peralta I left it up. I didn’t do anything to get him off the fastball inside, so he just turned on it.”

Peralta’s tiebreaking triple came after catcher Welington Castillo walked and two-time Gold Glove winner Arenado misplayed Hill’s two-hopper.

“A little funny hop at the end, but I read it,” Arenado said. “I think I just got my feet in front of me. I didn’t stay behind the ball, and that’s how I got myself in trouble. If I don’t make that error, I stop that inning. Rus pitched a great game. I wish I would have picked him up like I should have.”

Arendado committed another error in the ninth inning as another unearned runs scored. It was only the second two-error game of his career.

“Nolan, we’ve seen him make highlight plays all year, since he’s been up here, really,” Weiss said. “He’s not perfect. He’s as good as it gets. I‘m not too worried about it.”

NOTES: Colorado recalled OF Drew Stubbs from Triple-A Albuquerque, where was hitting .263 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 38 games. Stubbs, who flied out as a pinch hitter, accepted his option in late May after hitting .118 with 31 strikeouts and 51 at-bats. INF/OF Rafael Ynoa was optioned to Albuquerque. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is on pace to become one of seven players in major league history to enter the All-Star break hitting .350 with 60 RBIs and 60 walks. He entered Thursday’s game with 65 RBIs, 62 walks and a .350 average. Miguel Cabrera, Carlos Delgado, Frank Thomas, Norm Cash, Ted Williams did it once. Babe Ruth did it eight times. ... A second opinion from Dr. James Andrews determined that Arizona RHP Archie Bradley has no structural damage in his right shoulder. Bradley is expected to rest for about 10 days before starting a throwing program. He has been on the disabled list since June 4 with shoulder tendinitis.