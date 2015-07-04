Diamondbacks edge Rockies in extras

PHOENIX -- Arizona shortstop Cliff Pennington manages pressure by simply redirecting it.

“As a hitter, the pressure is on that guy (pitcher), not me,” Pennington said. “That’s what I tell myself going up there. He’s the guy that has a chance to lose the game, not me. I just have a chance to win it. It’s like shooting a buzzer-beater in a tie game. You can only win.”

Pennington’s sacrifice fly scored catcher Welington Castillo with the winning run in the last of the 10th inning to give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Friday.

Castillo doubled to open the 10th off left-hander Yohan Flande (0-1) before second baseman Chris Owings singled to left, Castillo stopping at third.

”He’s not super fleet of foot, so I wasn’t really trying to hit a sac fly necessarily,“ Pennington said. ”You have to hit it pretty far to get him in, so just trying to get a base hit and fortunately hit one far enough to get him in.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling, no doubt.”

It was Pennington’s fifth career walkoff hit, the last coming in 2013, and the third walkoff of the season for Arizona (39-41), which has won four of six.

Pennington tied the game in the sixth inning with a fisted RBI single over first base with two on and two out to make it 3-3.

“He flared it in there,” Arizona manager Chip Hals said. “I told him, ‘That won this organization a World Series,'” referring to Luis Gonzalez’ game-winning single in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series.

Owings had three hits, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Jake Lamb each had two hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks.

Colorado center fielder Charlie Blackmon led off a three-run first inning with a home run, and first baseman Wilin Rosario had a two-run double for the Rockies (34-46), who have lost six of seven.

Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki extended his career-high hitting streak to 16 games with a single in the sixth inning. He also extended his career-long on-base streak to 31 games with a walk in the first.

Both teams had good scoring chances late. Colorado put runners on first and second with no outs in the top of the 10th on a walk and catcher Nick Hundley’s bunt single beforre pinch-hitter Michael McKenry lined to shortstop Nick Ahmed, whose throw to second doubled off Rosario.

“He smoked that ball,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said.

Andrew Chafin (5-0) struck out Drew Stubbs.

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases in the ninth inning after Rockies manager Walt Weiss intentionally walked Goldschmidt with runners on the corners and one out, but Scott Oberg struck out Yasmany Tomas and got Lamb on a groundout.

Arizona starter Chase Anderson gave up three runs and three hits in six innings, retiring 16 of the final 17 batters he faced. He had five strikeouts and two walks.

“I felt like we let Anderson settle in,” said Weiss, whose team had four hits after getting five in an 8-1 loss Thursday. “We had the big first and didn’t get much after that.”

Colorado right-hander Kyle Kendrick gave up three runs on nine hits, leaving after Pennington tied the game at 3 with with his single in the six. He struck out six.

NOTES: Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin will make his first start on Saturday since Sept. 27, 2013, after missing last season because of Tommy John surgery in spring training. “I know I‘m ready,” said Corbin, an All-Star in 2013. ... RHP John Axford returned to the Rockies on Friday but was not activated. That move could come Saturday. Axford, who leads Colorado with 13 saves, was placed on the seven-day family medical emergency list on Tuesday. “Ideally, you’d like for him to get out here and get acclimated a little bit,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. ... Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon’s leadoff homer was his third of the season and ninth of his career. ... Arizona was 100-52 against Colorado at Chase Field since the Diamondbacks entered the league in 1998.