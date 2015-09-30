Gosselin’s walkoff single in 11th lifts Diamondbacks past Rockies

PHOENIX -- Arizona pinch-hitter Phil Gosselin found himself in an ideal spot Tuesday -- bases loaded, infield in. He was not about to let it go to waste.

Gosselin grounded a single into right field with one out in the 11th inning for his first career walkoff hit, giving the Diamondbacks a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.

“It’s fun when you come up with the bases loaded and the infield in,” Gosselin said. “There are a lot of holes for you to find out there if you get a good pitch.”

Center fielder A.J. Pollock and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt drew four-pitch walks to open the 11th inning off Rockies right-hander Brooks Brown (1-3) before David Peralta walked to load the bases.

Brown threw 11 straight balls before walking Peralta on a 3-1 pitch.

Left-hander Christian Freidrich got Welington Castillo to ground into a force play at home before Gosselin singled.

“To be able to help out and get a win for the team is awesome, especially if you are still kind of the new guy a little bit,” said Gosselin, who was acquired from Atlanta in June but missed most of the season with a thumb injury.

Right-hander Randall Delgado (7-4) pitched a scoreless inning, one of five Arizona relievers who combined for five scoreless innings. The D-backs (76-81) have won three of four.

Colorado right fielder Carlos Gonzalez had two hits, including his 40th home run, his 27th homer since the All-Star break. Injuries, including a knee surgery in August, limited him to 70 games last year.

“About a year ago, I was on crutches not being able to walk,” Gonzalez said. “Just being here talking about 40 home runs is special.”

Gonzalez and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado are the first teammates to hit 40 homers in the same season since Jermaine Dye and Jim Thome for the 2006 Chicago White Sox. Arenado has 41.

Arenado had his major league-high 127th RBI with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt singled in a run and is second in the NL with 106 RBIs

Shortstop Jose Reyes had three hits and center fielder Charlie Blackmon had two for the Rockies (66-91), who had a three-game winning streak broken.

Blackmon reached third base with no outs in the fifth but did not score, and second baseman DJ LeMahieu missed a bunt with runners on the corners in the eighth inning, causing Arenado to get caught off third for the second out of the inning.

“We missed some opportunities offensively,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “When we get on the road, you can’t miss those opportunities. We made some big outs on the bases.”

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray gave up three runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings.

Blackmon, Reyes and Gonzalez singled to open the Colorado first inning, and Gonzalez drove in Blackmon with the first run. Arenado followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Pollock doubled with two outs in the Arizona first and scored on Goldschmidt’s single. It was 2-1.

Gonzalez homered with two outs in the third inning, one pitch after Reyes was picked off first base after singling, for a 3-1 lead.

Right fielder Ender Inciarte tripled and scored on a groundout in the third inning, and Peralta tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to tie the game at 3. Peralta leads the NL with 10 triples.

Rockies starter Christian Bergman gave up three runs and five hits in three innings.

NOTES: Arizona SS Nick Ahmed (back) is not expected to play the rest of the season, manager Chip Hale said, after a recent MRI showed inflammation. Ahmed has not played since being removed in the seventh inning of a game in Los Angeles Sept. 22. ... Arizona RHP closer Brad Ziegler was not with the team Monday to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter in Kansas City on Monday. ... Rockies SS Jose Reyes returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing four games with a left Achilles tendon injury.