Peralta leads Diamondbacks to win over Rockies

PHOENIX -- After two hits, an RBI and a sliding collision with the left-field fence, Arizona left fielder David Peralta said he is still trying to prove he can play every day. Everyone else seems convinced.

“He’s such a gamer, sliding into the wall,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “This guy just brings it every night. He’s definitely going to need a few weeks off after the season is over, just maybe go into a cold dip for awhile.”

Peralta scored the go-ahead run after singling in the sixth inning and drove in an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh in the Diamondbacks’ 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Chase Field.

He was no worse for the wear after hitting the fence chasing a foul fly, getting two hits and a walk to improve his batting average to .310. He is eighth in the National League, just behind teammates Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock.

“I‘m feeling strong, just trying to help the team finish strong,” Peralta said.

First baseman Goldschmidt doubled to open the sixth before Peralta walked and catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia singled off right-hander Chad Bettis (8-6) to break a tie at 1.

Second baseman Phil Gosselin, who also had two hits, singled before a pair of walks loaded the bases in the seventh inning. Peralta followed with a sacrifice fly, giving him 78 RBIs.

Gosselin’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning tied the game for the Diamondbacks (77-81), who have won four of their last five.

Colorado first baseman Justin Morneau tripled and scored in the second inning and third baseman Nolan Arenado had two of the Rockies’ five hits. Colorado (66-92) has won three of five.

Right-hander Randall Delgado (8-4) retired the only batter he faced in the sixth inning for his second victory in as many games, and Daniel Hudson pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Arizona closer Brad Ziegler is expected to rejoin the team Friday after joining his wife for birth of their child Monday.

Bettis gave up two runs (one earned) and six hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked three. In his final four starts in his first season as a starter, he gave up four earned runs in 24 innings.

“Tremendous,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He bounced back and forth the last couple of years but found a home as a starter and has been one of our best this year. He had a heck of a year.”

Morneau tripled with one out in the second inning and scored on second baseman DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly to medium-deep center field.

Arizona loaded the bases in the second inning on Peralta’s double and two two-out walks before Bettis got Arizona starter Chase Anderson to ground out to end the inning.

Bettis gave up a run in the sixth but got out of a first-and-third, no-out situation without allowing another run.

“I really appreciate that he left me out there,” Bettis said.

Anderson gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings during his last scheduled start of the season.

NOTES: Arizona RF Ender Inciarte (shin) was replaced by RF Socrates Brito in the starting lineup a few hours before the start of the game. Brito made his second major league start. ... Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado finished September with 11 homers and 32 RBIs, the second-most productive September in franchise history. SS Troy Tulowitzki had 15 homers and 40 RBIs in September 2010. ... Arizona and Colorado are two of the three NL teams to have two players with at least 20 doubles and 20 stolen bases. Arizona has three -- 1B Paul Goldschmidt, CF A.J. Pollock and Inciarte. Colorado has two -- CF Charlie Blackmon and 2B DJ LeMahieu. Pittsburgh also had two.