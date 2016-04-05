EditorsNote: deletes extraneous comma after “was” in seventh graf

Non-fiction Story: Rockies SS homers twice in debut

PHOENIX -- New Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke was supposed to be the story of the game.

Instead, Colorado Rockies rookie shortstop Trevor Story stole the show.

Story hit two home runs and drove in four runs in while becoming the first rookie ever to produce a multi-homer game in his major league debut on Opening Day in the Rockies’ 10-5 victory over the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday.

“That is a great story,” Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez said, apparently using the lowercase “s.”

“I have never seen anything like that before. A rookie getting his first two hits with home runs. One opposite field and the other a no-doubter. It was fun to watch, and hopefully this is the beginning of a great career.”

Story hit a three-run home run in a six-run third inning and added a bases-empty homer in the fourth. His second homer gave the Rockies a 7-1 lead and chased Greinke after four innings.

“It is unbelievable,” Story said. “It is something you don’t even dream of or something that I never dreamed of. It is a really, really special moment. He is a great pitcher. I just tried to go up there and get a good pitch to hit. Whether it was early or late, I just tried not to miss it.”

Greinke gave up seven runs and nine hits while walking one and striking out two. Last season, he went 19-3 with a major-league-leading 1.66 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing a six-year, $206.5 million deal with Arizona.

Greinke had not given up as many as six runs in an inning or seven runs in a game since 2012, when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers. Arizona scored seven runs against him in an 8-5 victory May 26, 2012, at Chase Field.

Nolan Arenado had a three-run home run in the eighth inning, Carlos Gonzalez homered in the third, Gerardo Parra had three doubles and DJ LeMahieu added two hits and an RBI for the Rockies.

“The first was like a fastball, maybe a little up, maybe not knowing what he likes, but I don’t think I gave up a home run on that pitch all year last year,” Greinke said of Story’s three-run homer in the third.

“Will live with that one as kind of (something that) just happens sometimes. His other homer run was a pretty good pitch, too. Not perfect, but pretty darn good. Maybe a ball down, probably right at the knees. It was over the plate, but it was a decent pitch, and he hit it pretty far.”

Greinke (0-1) gave up three homers in a game for the first time since the Chicago White Sox had three on Aug. 19, 2009.

Jake Lamb had a two-run homer and Yasmany Tomas collected two hits and two RBIs for Arizona, which drew a sellout crowd of 48,165 for Greinke’s debut.

David Peralta finished with three hits for the Diamondbacks, and Jean Segura and Nick Ahmed added two apiece. The game lasted 4 hours, 11 minutes, the longest nine-inning game in Arizona franchise history.

Story, 23, took the Rockies’ shortstop job this spring, when expected starter Jose Reyes was held out of camp and ultimately was placed on paid leave by Major League Baseball pending the result of an investigation into alleged domestic violence.

“It’s always cool, any debut is a special day,” Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt said. “He’ll remember that even more. Every single guy in here remembers his first hit and his first home run. He got to get it all out of the way tonight.”

Colorado starter Jorge De La Rosa gave up five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Right-hander Justin Miller (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

NOTES: Arizona CF A.J. Pollock is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured growth plate in his right elbow. Pollock missed the entire 2010 season after suffering the same injury that spring. ... Colorado 1B Mark Reynolds, a right-handed batter, made his first Opening Day start since 2013 ahead of left-handed-hitting Ben Paulsen against Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke. Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a walk. ... D-backs 2B/SS Chris Owings made his first professional appearance in center field on Monday. Owings and rookie OF Socrates Brito will be used in center field, manager Chip Hale said, while Pollock is out. ... At an average of 27 years, 126 days, the D-backs begin the season with the youngest roster in the majors, according to their calculations. ... Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald threw out the ceremonial first pitch.