Story time: Rockies rookie makes history with HRs

PHOENIX -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss echoed headline writers everywhere after rookie shortstop Trevor Story added to his collection of historical achievements Wednesday.

“It is quite a story -- pun intended,” Weiss said.

Story set a major league record by homering in his third straight game in the Rockies’ 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, and he also became the first player in modern history (since 1900) with homers in his first three games and with homers in his first four hits.

“It was fun to watch him, a young kid who has dreamt of this his whole life and shows up and is probably better than his dream was, that first game, that first series,” Weiss said.

Story hit the fourth pitch of the game for a two-run homer to center field and DJ LeMahieu and Ryan Raburn had bases-empty homers off left-hander Patrick Corbin (0-1).

The Rockies had 10 homers in the series, three apiece against Arizona’s top three starters Zack Greinke, Shelby Miller and Corbin. Story had two against Greinke -- another record for a rookie on Opening Day -- and another against Miller in the second game of the series.

“It’s just kind of surreal right now,” said Story, who claimed the shortstop spot in spring training while Jose Reyes was away wrestling with legal issues.

“It’s hard to explain. I can’t really put words to it. I‘m not trying to do that. I‘m just trying to hit balls hard and square them up. I‘m in kind of a bizarre thing right now. It’s nice to get that first series under my belt, get all the firsts out of the way. But I would never dreamed it would be going like that.”

It was a special day for Rockies right-hander Tyler Chatwood, too. Chatwood (1-0) gave up two runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings for his first victory since April 18, 2014. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Chatwood made four starts in 2014 before undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in July that cost him all of 2015. His was placed on the disabled list April 30, 2014, a day after going five innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

“The last couple of days all I did was think about that,” Chatwood said. “Today was awesome to get back out there. It’s been a long road. I’ve had a lot of help coming back, a lot of support.”

Colorado closer Jake McGee gave up a home run to Nick Ahmed with one out in the ninth before posting his first save in his first appearance for the Rockies. He was acquired in a winter trade that sent Corey Dickerson to Tampa Bay.

Ahmed and Jean Segura had two hits for Arizona (1-2), which scored twice in the third on two infield grounders after loading the bases on two singles and a Chatwood throwing error.

Corbin (0-1) gave up eight hits and struck out six in seven innings.

“I thought Patrick threw the ball well,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

“It just seemed like every mistake we made in this series was a home run, not a hit but a home run. Unfortunately, the mistakes he did make went out of the ballpark, and today we weren’t able to make up for it.”

Lemahieu had two hits in each game of the series and homered in the last two, and his homer in the third gave the Rockies a 3-0 lead.

Arizona got two runs back in the last of the third, with Chatwood’s throwing error contributing. Corbin and Ahmed opened the inning with singles and the Diamondbacks loaded the bases when Chatwood made an errant throw to second on Segura’s routine grounder.

Chris Owings grounded into a forceout at second to drive in one run, and David Peralta drove in the other on a groundout after Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch.

Rockies left-hander Boone Logan got Peralta to ground out with the bases loaded to end the seventh after right-hander Miguel Castro pitched around Goldschmidt for a walk.

“We had some situational hitting issues that sort of cropped up,” Hale said.

NOTES: Arizona 2B/3B Brandon Drury made his first professional appearance in the outfield when he started in left field Wednesday. Drury, 23, made eight starts at third base, four at second and one at shortstop in a September callup last year. Drury had a minor-league high 133 doubles from 2013 to 2015. ... Colorado RHP Jon Gray threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session on Wednesday morning and is close to going out on a rehab assignment, manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s on the fast track,” Weiss said. Gray, expected to be a member of the rotation this season, opened the season on the disabled list with an abdominal streain. The Rockies have not determined where he will begin his rehab assignment or how many starts he will need. ... Colorado LF Ryan Raburn made his first start of the season against LHP Patrick Corbin. Raburn, who signed as a free agent on March 4, slashed .325/.415/.589 with 16 doubles, eight homers and 25 RBIs in 175 plate appearances against lefties in 2015.