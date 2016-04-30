Story powers Rockies over D-backs

PHOENIX -- Colorado rookie Trevor Story broke two major league records the last time he visited Chase Field. On his second visit, he tied two more.

Story hit his 10th homer of the season in the Rockies’ 9-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field, tying Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu’s record for homers by a rookie in April and also matching George Scott as the fastest to 10 homers in a major league season. Both had 10 in 21 games.

“I know he’s broken a lot of records the first month,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “It is a big deal. What a start to a career the kid’s had. That’s as good as it gets.”

Nolan Arenado also hit his 10th homer -- in his 22nd game -- and Ryan Raburn and Nick Hundley added bases-empty homers as thje Rockies broke a five-game losing streak.

Story has five homers in four games in Arizona.

“Maybe when it’s all said and done it will be something cool to look back on, but right now I‘m just worried about winning games,” Story said of his expanding set of records.

“I feel like it’s always good weather here. We play spring training here, so it’s a familiar place. I grew up playing in the heat, so yeah, I guess you could say I feel comfortable here.”

Colorado (10-12) has 14 homers in four games in Chase Field, which has yielded a major league-high 5o homers in 15 games.

Right-hander Tyler Chatwood (3-2), back this season after missing most of the last two following his second Tommy John surgery in mid-2014, gave up five hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

He struck out four and walked three for his second victory against Arizona in as many starts this season.

“It’s been a long road back, and I‘m just grateful to have the opportunity,” Chatwood said. “That’s the biggest thing. I‘m having fun. I‘m getting to pitch again.”

Story, Hundley, Charlie Blackmon and Gerardo Parra had two hits apiece. Hundley drove in three runs and Parra drove in two.

Hundley had a two-run double in the seventh inning and Parra had RBI doubles in the seventh and eighth innings.

Chris Owings had two hits, both doubles, and Arizona had five hits. The Diamondbacks (12-13) had only one runner as far as third base while losing for the fourth time in their last six games.

Colorado hit four homers off Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray in a span of 25 pitches to break from a scoreless tie in the fourth. Ray had not given up a homer in 21 1/3 innings this season.

Raburn led off the fourth inning with his fourth homer of the season, and Hundley hit his homer one-out later for 2-0 lead. Raburn, a right-handed batter, is 6-for-15 with three homers against lefties this season.

Blackmon opened the fifth with a single before Story hit the first pitch for a two-run homer, his fifth at Chase Field this season. Arenado followed with a homer on a 3-2 pitch, the ninth of his at-bat. It was 5-0.

“He just wasn’t locating any off-speed pitches, number one, and number two the pitches they hit were up,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Ray.

“It’s very simple. The obviously like swinging the bat in this ball park. If you don’t locate your pitches, they’re going to hit them. That’s what happens with confident hitters.”

NOTES: Colorado activated CF Charlie Blackmon (turf toe) from the disabled list and optioned OF Brandon Barnes to Triple-A Albuquerque. Blackmon hit .185 with six runs and three RBIs in the first eight games of the season before going on the DL. Barnes was hitting .191 with four RBIs. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was held out of the starting lineup, and, combined with Thursday’s rainout, had a two-day break. ... Arizona claimed LHP Edwin Escobar off waivers from Boston and optioned him Triple-A Reno on Friday. The Diamondbacks designated Reno RHP Matt Buschmann for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. Buschmann made his major league debut with Arizona on April 10 after 10 minor league seasons with six organizations. ... Arizona 2B Jean Segura opened Friday’s game at shortstop to give SS Nick Ahmed a start off. Ahmed has three hits in his last 41 at-bats.