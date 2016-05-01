Story adds chapter to highlights as Rockies down Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Whether facing a Cy Young runner-up or a closer with one of the tougher sinkers in the game, Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story keeps on hitting.

Story hit a two-run triple with one out in the top of the ninth to lift the Colorado Rockies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday night.

“He (Arizona closer Brad Ziegler) is a tough guy to face,” said Story, who finished 2-for-5 with an RBI double in addition to the triple. “I was hoping to get something up because that sinker is pretty good. It still was down but I tried the fight it off.”

Story has been hitting -- and hitting the Diamondbacks in particular -- since Opening Day, when he blasted two home runs off Zack Greinke en route to four homers in his first three games.

Back against Greinke on Saturday, Story struck out in his first at-bats before driving home the game’s first run in the third.

After Charlie Blackmon reached on a bloop single to left leading off the third, Story lined a hanging off-speed pitch into left center for an RBI double and a 1-0 Rockies lead.

The double was Story’s third hit in five at-bats this season against Greinke, the reigning National League ERA champion and Cy Young Award runner-up.

Greinke did retire Story the final two times he faced him, though the damage had been done.

“I made a hanging slider to Story. That was a really bad pitch,” Greinke said.

Gerardo Parra added an RBI single for the Rockies, who have won four of five meetings against the Diamondbacks.

Colorado was 6-13 against Arizona last season.

Chad Qualls (2-0), the Rockies’ fourth pitcher, threw a perfect eighth for the win. Jake McGee gave up two hits in the ninth but held on for his fifth save in six chances.

Pinch hitter Ben Paulsen started the Rockies’ winning rally with one-out single off Ziegler (1-1) and Blackmon singled to left. Story then hit a liner just inside the first-base line and into the right-field corner, scoring both runners for a 4-2 lead.

Nolan Arenado drove Story home with the Rockies’ fourth straight hit to make it 5-2.

“We put together some at-bats in tough situations tonight,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss.

Ziegler allowed three runs on four hits in one-third of an inning, ending a streak of six straight scoreless outings. He also issued an intentional walk.

“The one Story hit, I think his barrel was pointing straight at the ground and he hit it down the first-base line,” Ziegler said. “So you just kind of tip your hat at that point. I got a ground ball from Arenado and tonight they just weren’t at guys. Sometimes they are and tonight none of them were.”

Rockies starter Chris Rusin, making his first start after four prior relief appearances, allowed only a Paul Goldschmidt single leading off the fourth and walked three with six strikeouts across five innings.

Weiss said Rusin was scheduled to go at most five innings or 75 pitches.

“That was best case,” Weiss said, “and that’s exactly what he did.”

Rusin said he knew arguing to stay in the game would have been pointless.

“I knew they weren’t going to let me,” Rusin said. “I was just trying to attack to get through five or six innings as quick as I could. I knew I was on a pitch count so I was trying to be as efficient as possible.”

The Diamondbacks needed only eight pitches from reliever Carlos Estevez to undo Rusin’s work. Jean Segura hit a sharp single to center to lead off the sixth and, four pitches later, Brandon Drury homered deep into the left-field bleachers to tie the game at 2-2.

The quick rally took starter Zack Greinke off the hook. Greinke allowed two runs on eight hits over seven innings, struck out eight and walked two. After allowing at least two runners in each of his five innings, Greinke retired the final seven hitters he faced.

Greinke made a pair of stellar defensive plays. In the third, he escaped further damage when he caught Parra trying to steal third, throwing to third baseman Drury for the easy out.

An inning earlier, with runners on first and second, the right-hander leaped while spinning toward the outfield to spear a high bouncer by DJ LeMahieu and start a double play.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks selected LHP Zac Curtis from Class A Visalia and designated LHP Keith Hessler for assignment. Curtis, a sixth-round pick in 2014 out of Middle Tennessee State, was 1-0 with two saves for Visalia and held left-handers to three hits in 14 at-bats with 10 strikeouts. ... The Rockies have 14 home runs in five games at Chase Field after hitting five in Phoenix in 10 games last year. ... Through Saturday, Diamondbacks SS Jean Segura’s 37 hits in 26 games is one behind the most in club history with Matt Williams, who had 38 in 1999. ... Seven of Story’s eight hits at Chase Field have been for extra bases. ... The Diamondbacks have had at least one extra-base hit in all 26 games, the longest streak to start the season since a 37-game run in 2010.