Arenado powers Rockies to sweep of D-backs

PHOENIX -- Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis searched for one of an endless supply of superlatives to describe teammate Nolan Arenado.

“Incredible. I don’t know how many words there are to describe him but that’s one,” said Bettis, who provided a solid start in the Rockies’ 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon.

Arenado hit his major-league-leading 11th home run, and Gerardo Parra also went deep as the Rockies completed a three-game sweep after dropping five straight.

“Like I told the guys the other day, I feel we’re made of the right stuff,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

Arenado also hit an RBI single for the Rockies, who swept the Diamondbacks at Chase Field for the first time since 2004. The third baseman bashed his fourth home run in five games.

Arenado also made a pair of stellar defensive plays, leaping for a one-handed grab of a bouncer and throwing off-balance to first in the eighth inning, then diving to his right to stop another potential hit in the ninth.

When asked about similar third basemen he has seen in his 25-plus years around the game, Weiss said, “I haven’t seen one. Not only can he range to make plays, but they’re outs. Other guys can range to get the ball, but the guy’s safe. With him, those are outs.”

Bettis (3-1) allowed three runs on nine hits over six-plus innings and struck out four. He didn’t issue a walk.

“Taking what happened in the pregame bullpen, which was awful, to the game like that was really good,” Bettis said. “When we can come in and sweep a team, it’s nice.”

Jake McGee pitched the ninth for Colorado, allowing a hit and a walk before converting his sixth save in seven chances.

Brandon Drury homered, singled twice and scored a pair of runs for the Diamondbacks, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

“We are not relaxing and doing the things that we can do well,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We had those guys out there with nobody out (in the eighth), and we can’t get them in. That is not who we are, and it has happened way too much this homestand.”

The Diamondbacks nearly recovered from a 4-1 deficit, scoring a pair of runs in the sixth off Bettis on four singles, the last two by Yasmany Tomas and Chris Herrmann, cutting the Rockies’ lead to one.

However, Arenado gave the Rockies back their three-run lead in the top of the seventh with a two-run homer into the Diamondbacks’ left field bullpen.

Arizona threatened in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with two outs. Carlos Estevez, the Rockies’ fourth pitcher of the inning, struck out Tomas to keep Arizona off the board.

Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller (0-3) cruised through the first three innings, giving up only a pair of walks and striking out the side in the third.

Things changed in the fourth.

Carlos Gonzalez lined a single to left and went to second on a passed ball. Arenado followed with a hard single to right, scoring Gonzalez to tie the game 1-1. Parra lined out to right on a ball that David Peralta had to jump at the last moment to catch, and DJ LeMahieu lined another single to right field.

Ben Paulsen looped a single to center, scoring Arenado to make it 2-1, and one out later, Miller walked Bettis to load the bases. Miller then walked Charlie Blackmon on five pitches to force in LeMahieu, giving the Rockies a 3-1 lead and ending Miller’s day.

Jake Barrett came on and struck out Trevor Story looking to end the rally.

“It is kind of the way the year has been going,” Miller said. “I had some good innings. I would go four scoreless then give up a four spot, a five spot. It is kind of killing me. The one big inning. I have been trying to place the ball almost. Trying to throw the perfect strike instead of going after them and throwing hard.”

Miller (0-3) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts. It was the third time in four starts he failed to get to the fifth inning. Through six starts this year, he has an 8.49 ERA.

Parra added a solo home run into the right field pool area in the fifth off Barrett to extend the Rockies’ lead to 4-1.

Drury gave the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead in the first on a towering home run that was caught by a fan just above the left field fence. Weiss asked for the play to be reviewed, but the original call was confirmed.

NOTES: Arizona C Chris Herrmann, the Sunday afternoon regular for the Diamondbacks, started in place of Welington Castillo. Castillo was hitting .382 with four homers and nine RBIs in his past eight games before striking out as a pinch hitter Sunday. ... Diamondbacks RF David Peralta went 1-for-3 against Chad Bettis, making him 6-for-11 against the Rockies right-hander. ... Entering Sunday’s game, Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon was hitting .344 in 56 career games against the Diamondbacks, the second-best batting average among active players. He went 0-for-3 with two walks ... Arizona 2B Phil Gosselin started in place of Jean Segura, who was given a day off.