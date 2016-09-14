Segura, Diamondbacks rout Rockies

PHOENIX -- Arizona second baseman Jean Segura is feeling the effects of the long season, but it did not seem to bother him Tuesday.

Segura had three hits, including two bases-empty homers, and scored three times in support of left-hander Robbie Ray, who became the fifth NL pitcher with 200 strikeouts in the Diamondbacks' 11-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.

"Everybody knows September," Segura said. "It's that time of the season; the bat starts to feel heavy. You have to go out there and do the best you can, keep grinding no matter what. Just go out and compete."

Segura hit a leadoff homer in a four-run first inning after Colorado scored three runs in the top of the inning off Robbie Ray (8-13), who gave up four runs and struck out seven in five innings. He has a career-high 202 strikeouts.

Brandon Drury homered for the second straight game and Segura, Yasmany Tomas and Paul Goldschmidt had three hits apiece as Arizona won consecutive home games for the first time since July 16-17.

"He's been our starter all year," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "He's been a phenomenal leadoff hitter for us."

Segura, who set a season best with 14 homers, scored three runs and drove in two. Goldschmidt scored three and Tomas and Welington Castillo had two RBIs apiece.

The Diamondbacks (60-84) are 27-46 at home.

Nolan Arenado had two hits and his major-league-leading 121st RBI and Charlie Blackmon hit his 26th home run for the Rockies (69-76), who have lost three of four.

DJ LeMahieu, Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez had RBIs to give the Rockies a 3-0 lead four batters into the game, but Ray did not allow another run until Blackmon's homer in the fifth inning.

"The first inning was like getting punched in the nose there, and we battled after that," Hale said.

Ray, 24, averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, second in the majors among qualifiers behind Miami's Jose Fernandez (12.8). Ray has pitched 160 1/3 innings this season, his first full year in the majors.

Max Scherzer, Fernandez, Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard also have 200 strikeouts in the NL.

"I knew I was close" to 200 strikeouts, Ray said. "I knew if I put up a decent number, I'd get to it. It's a huge accomplishment. There are not a ton of guys in the game that have 200 strikeouts.

"To be mentioned in the same group with those guys is very humbling. That first inning with us (scoring) on offense, that was huge."

Arizona right-hander Matt Koch had a four-inning save, his first save in his second career appearance.

Tomas has seven hits and seven RBIs in the first two games of the series, in which Arizona has 23 runs and 33 hits.

"We've just got to pitch better," Colorado manager Walt Weiss said.

Segura also homered in a two-run fourth for a 5-3 lead.

After Blackmon's homer in the fifth, Arizona broke it open with five runs in the last of the fifth off right-hander Eddie Butler for an 11-4 lead.

Drury homer to open the inning. Goldschmidt, Castillo and Tomas had RBI hits, and the final run scored on a wild pitch.

NOTES: Arizona RF Yasmany Tomas and LF Brandon Drury had four hits, including a homer each -- the second pair of teammates younger than 26 to do that since 2006, according to Elias. Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte and RF Gregory Polanco did it June 13, 2014. ... Arizona C Chris Herrmann underwent surgery to repair two fractured metacarpals in his left hand Tuesday. He is expected to be ready for spring training. ... Colorado RHP Chad Qualls pitched 2/3 inning Tuesday in his 825th career appearance, passing Tug McGraw for 45th in major league history. ... Colorado RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-3, 5.60 ERA) makes his fifth career start Wednesday. He was acquired among a package of players in the trade that sent SS Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto at the 2015 deadline.