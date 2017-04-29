Rockies, Freeland shut down Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Kyle Freeland appears to be a rising star for the Colorado Rockies.

The right-handed starter shut down the Arizona Diamondbacks' potent attack Friday night as the Rockies edged the Diamondbacks 3-1.

In stopping the Rockies' three-game losing streak, Freeland (3-1) lowered his ERA to 2.93 while giving up one run and six hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out two.

"I was impressed with how he hung in there," manager Bud Black said. "I've seen that from him. There's a high degree of focus.

"There's something to that for a starting pitcher. You have to retain your intensity and focus and not let down and know when a situation arises where you have to make a pitch or two."

Such a "situation" arose in the fifth inning, when the Diamondbacks pulled off a double steal and had slugger Paul Goldschmidt up with one out. Freeland jammed him high and got Goldschmidt to pop out.

"I don't think he was really expecting that," Freeland said. "I think he was expecting us to beat him with sinkers. Jammed him up. He hit a popup."

Freeland then retired cleanup hitter Yazmany Tomas to end the threat.

"That was a big moment in the game," Freeland said. "It could have been a big turning point for them, where they could tie it up or take the lead."

By winning, the Rockies (15-9) moved back into first place in the National League West, a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks (15-10).

For the Diamondbacks, Robbie Ray also was effective, allowing three runs and five hits. Ray struck out nine and walked three.

"Kind of an unfortunate night for us," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "I thought Robbie did an incredible job, keeping a very offensive team down and kept us in striking distance all game long. I felt like he was in control every inning.

"Offensively, we couldn't piece things together. We couldn't string a bunch of hits together, which we typically have done."

Ray said he thought he had a good mix of fastballs and curves, adding, "I was keeping them off balance and keeping the team in the game."

The Rockies' Trevor Story hit a solo homer, his fifth homer of the season, off Ray.

Greg Holland pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get his 10th save of the season.

The Rockies opened the scoring in the top of the first when Nolan Arenado doubled and scored on a seeing-eye single up the middle by Carlos Gonzalez.

They added a run in the third on Story's homer.

The Diamondbacks cut the Rockies' lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third when A.J. Pollock beat out an infield hit, Chris Owings walked and Goldschmidt singled up the middle.

The Rockies added an insurance run in the seventh when Pat Valaika walked and was sacrificed to second by Dustin Garneau. Pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu flied out to center, advancing Valaika to third. Charlie Blackmon's line single to left scored the run.

The Rockies also got outstanding defensive plays from Story at shortstop and Blackmon in center field. They also were pleased by Gonzalez, who went 2-for-4 to raise his batting average to .225.

"Good for Cargo," Black said. "I think it's getting closer on Cargo."

NOTES: Rockies RHP Chad Bettis, who is living in the Phoenix area while undergoing chemotherapy treatments for testicular cancer, is watching the games from the Rockies' dugout this weekend. He has watched every game on TV so far. He has seven more treatments scheduled, ending May 16. He hopes to pitch for the club sometime this season. ... Rockies 1B Ian Desmond played left field and hit a homer in an extended spring training game in Scottsdale, Ariz. His return seems imminent, as he likely will report directly to the Rockies instead of going on a rehab assignment, manager Bud Black said. Desmond will play first base in another extended spring game on Saturday. ... The Diamondbacks went 10-9 vs. the Rockies last season, including 4-5 in Phoenix. ... The Diamondbacks have 11-plus strikeouts in a franchise-best five straight games...LHP T.J. McFarland made his first appearance for the Diamondbacks, pitching a scoreless eighth inning.