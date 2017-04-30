Reynolds helps Rockies rally past D-Backs

PHOENIX -- Colorado has demonstrated a knack for winning close games, and the Rockies did it in twos Saturday.

Mark Reynolds tied the game with a two-run, two-out single in the ninth inning off Fernando Rodney, and two wild pitches later the Rockies scored the winning run in a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday.

Colorado is 8-0 in one-run games and has six comeback victories after overcoming a 6-2 deficit.

"These type of wins leave a real good taste in our mouth," manager Bud Black said. "It's a long year and you never know if you're going to do these sorts of things. But when you do them, you are capable of that again. So that's a good thing."

Pinch hitter Pat Valaika singled to open the ninth off Fernando Rodney (1-2), DJ LeMahieu walked with one out and the runners moved up on Nolan Arenado's slow grounder to third. After reaching a 3-0 count, Carlos Gonzalez was intentionally to bring up Reynolds.

"I know in our discussions we talked about who to attack in different situations, and in that particular matchup we didn't want to let Carlos beat us," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "We were trying to take our chances in a clean count with Mark Reynolds."

Reynolds singled into the hole between third and shortstop before Rodney threw two wild pitches, the second of which scored Gonzalez from third with the go-ahead run.

"My ball found a hole, wild pitch and we won," Reynolds said in summary. "We never quit."

Rodney has given up eight hits and eight runs in his last 1 2/3 innings while failing in two straight save situations. He has six saves and a 12.60 ERA.

"Another tough loss. I felt good, but I didn't get what I wanted tonight," said Rodney, who gave up five runs in the ninth inning in a 9-5 loss to San Diego on Wednesday.

"Everything that happened tonight, that's part of the job. Closer is not an easy job. I have my confidence for next time. I don't get frustrated."

Trevor Story, Reynolds and pinch hitter Alexi Amarista homered for the Rockies (16-9), who have won two straight and lead the NL West.

Arizona's Jake Lamb hit a 481-foot homer and Brandon Drury and Jeff Mathis hit bases-empty homers for the Diamondbacks (15-11), who have lost three of four. Lamb's homer was the longest in the majors this season.

Greg Holland pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth inning for his major league-high 11th save.

Carlos Estevez (3-0) got the victory, one of four Rockies relievers who threw one scoreless inning behind starter Tyler Anderson, who gave up six runs in five innings.

Arizona starter Greinke gave up seven hits and three runs on bases-empty homers in six-plus innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

Diamondbacks' pitchers set a National League record with at least 11 strikeouts in six straight games. They struck out 13 on Saturday. Cleveland holds the major league record with eight such games in 2014.

Drury led off the second with his first homer and Mathis hit his first two batters later for a 2-0 lead off Anderson. Story's homer leading off the third inning made it 2-1.

Yasmany Tomas' two-run double made it 4-1 and Lamb's two-run homer in the fifth inning gave Arizona a 6-1 lead.

Reynolds led off the sixth inning with his eighth homer, making it 6-2.

NOTES: RHP Shelby Miller (elbow inflammation) said Saturday he will undergo Tommy John ligament replacement surgery in the near future. He was removed from Sunday's start with forearm tightness and received opinions from specialists Dr. Neal ElAttrache and Dr. James Andrews earlier this week. ... Colorado 1B Ian Desmond (fractured hand) had two doubles in an extended spring training game Saturday and his return appears imminent. "He's getting closer," manager Bud Black said. "Closer than you think." Desmond also will be used in the outfield when he returns, Black said. ... Arizona 3B Jake Lamb returned to the lineup after missing Friday's game when he was sent home with an illness.