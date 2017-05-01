D-backs beat Rockies on Descalso's homer in 13th

PHOENIX -- Over and over, two of the major league's best offensive teams flailed away at each other's pitches only to come up empty Sunday afternoon.

Finally, after 30 combined strikeouts and zero runs on the scoreboard, somebody got the barrel of the bat squarely on the baseball in the 13th inning.

Daniel Descalso belted an 0-2 pitch from Jordan Lyles into the swimming pool in right-center field as the Arizona Diamondbacks scored the game's only runs against the Colorado Rockies for a 2-0 win.

Descalso drove in Brandon Drury, who barely beat out an infield hit.

The game was the first ever to go scoreless past the 11th inning at Chase Field, which opened in 1998.

"I not trying to hit a home run there," said Descalso, who hit his first career walk-off homer against one of his old teams. "It is an 0-2 count, and he made a pitch over the middle of the plate. I put a good swing on it "

Lyles (1-0) lamented that his slider was down the middle.

"I tried to bounce it and I missed middle-middle with it," he said. "Our bullpen did a really good job, but I threw a really bad pitch. ... It's a tough way for a game to end, for it to come down to one bad pitch by me."

The Diamondbacks (16-11) rejoiced that they salvaged the final game of the three-game series with the Rockies (16-10).

"Wow, great win," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "A great win. Everybody at some point in time chipped in for the moment.

"The pitching was unbelievable. It kept a very good offensive team scoreless and gave us a chance to maneuver and do some things to win the ballgame."

Rockies manager Bud Black, when asked his reaction to his team's 17 strikeouts, said, "We have some guys who have power who have swings that generate some bat speed that are susceptible to the strikeout.

"I'm going to say today was just one of those days where I think the pitchers just got us."

Colorado right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who went 1-for-5, said, "They pitched well. At the end, it got a little harder to hit with the shadows, but I don't think that's an excuse. We didn't hit.

"It was a grind, a battle the whole time. I knew one swing was going to end the game."

D-backs starter Patrick Corbin allowed no runs and just two hits in 6 1/3 innings. Rockies starter German Marquez matched him by shutting out Arizona through six innings while allowing six hits.

The Arizona staff struck out 11-plus batters for the seventh consecutive game, extending a National League record.

The seventh Diamondbacks pitcher, Randall Delgado (1-0), threw three innings of one-hit ball for the win.

The D-backs loaded the bases with two outs in the 12th, but Lyles got Jake Lamb to ground out.

Arizona also had a chance to win in the 10th.

With one out, pinch hitter A.J. Pollock singled. Then Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu collided with Pollock, who was running to second on an infield chopper to the right side by David Peralta.

LeMahieu, perhaps sensing he would be late in throwing the ball to first, appeared to bump into Pollock rather than try to field the chopper, according to replays. The play was not reviewable.

Pollock advanced to third, but -- after discussion by the umpires -- was called out for interference.

Then, Paul Goldschmidt struck out to end the inning.

In the 11th, LeMahieu led off by drawing a walk off Delgado. With one out Carlos Gonzalez beat out an infield hit. Delgado, though, ended the threat by getting Mark Reynolds to ground into a double play.

Descalso went 3-for-6, while Goldschmidt, Drury and Pollock each had two hits.

For the Rockies, Dustin Garneau went 2-for-5.

Corbin dominated the Rockies through four innings. Then, in the fifth, he seemed to lose his command.

Corbin walked Mark Reynolds, then gave up a single to Ian Desmond that went under third baseman Lamb's glove. Corbin walked Trevor Story to load the bases with nobody out.

Corbin got Dustin Garneau to pop out and Marquez to ground to Lamb, who threw to the plate to force out Reynolds.

Then Corbin faced Charlie Blackmon, who carried a 14-game hitting streak into the game. Blackmon rolled to first baseman Goldschmidt to end the threat.

Corbin lowered his season ERA to 2.29.

Marquez was just about as effective. He allowed a single by Goldschmidt and a double by Lamb in the first with two outs, but got Drury to ground out to end the inning.

Drury doubled to open the fourth but was unable to advance.

NOTES: 1B/OF Ian Desmond was activated and made his Rockies debut in left field. Desmond had been out due to a fractured hand. To prepare, he played in extended spring training in nearby Scottsdale, Ariz., but did not go on a rehab assignment with a minor league affiliate. He went 1-for-5 on Sunday. ... The Rockies designated INF Cristhian Adames for assignment. ... Arizona RHP Archie Bradley will remain in the bullpen and not replace RHP Shelby Miller, out for the year as he undergoes Tommy John surgery, in the rotation. The Diamondbacks have yet to determine who will start Thursday at Washington. LHP Anthony Banda, now pitching for Triple-A Reno, appears to be a candidate, though manager Torey Lovullo would only say the pitcher likely will come from the minor leagues. "We have a lot of great candidates," he said.