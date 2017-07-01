Gray returns to help Rockies past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Jon Gray is in and the Colorado Rockies' eight-game losing streak is out.

Gray, coming back from a foot injury suffered in April, pitched the Rockies to one of their season's most important wins Friday night he pitched six solid innings in a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Our guys are calm," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "Even through this last week.

"We just haven't hit enough. We haven't pitched well enough. We've had a couple games where we've been in position to win and we didn't late. But don't worry about our players and their resolve and what they're all about."

Gray (1-0) was the key.

The Rockies' Opening Day starter hadn't taken the mound since April 13 at San Francisco, where he suffered a broken bone in his left foot.

He allowed two runs and seven hits. He struck out 10 and walked one.

"What I saw today was a repeatable delivery that he maintained, which is great," Black said.

Gray said he tried to slow the game down.

"I knew it would be a little awkward coming back into a big-league situation. I just wanted to make the game as slow as possible and make pitches."

Gray also said he's ready to be counted on as the team's No. 1 starter.

"I think so. I think I've taken another step in my career recently. And I just want to go out there and be a pitcher and make pitches and get outs. I'm going to battle."

Charlie Blackmon and Raimel Tapia hit solo homers for the Rockies (48-34).

Tapia's home run was the first of his career. His 2-for-4, two-RBI night also included a double.

"We think we have a major-league talent," Black said of Tapia. "We think we have a player."

For the Diamondbacks (50-31), Robbie Ray (8-4) went six innings. He allowed four runs and five hits, striking out nine and walking five while throwing a career-high 122 pitches.

"I thought he was able to catch a little wind in the fourth and fifth innings," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said of Ray's long outing. "Things really started to come together for him and he gave everything he could"

Ray said he was "just missing" the strike zone.

"Just barely," he said. "It was tough. I got behind in counts and paid for it."

Chris Owings hit two solo homers, running his season total to 11, for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks now have lost three straight. This is the first time this season they've lost three consecutive games at home.

The Rockies' eight-game losing streak started with two blowouts by the Diamondbacks last week in Denver.

The Rockies made it 5-2 in the seventh on a triple by Nolan Arenado and a groundout by Mark Reynolds.

In the eighth, Colorado added a sixth run when Tapia doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch by Jorge De La Rosa.

Owings hit a solo shot off Mike Dunn in the eighth to cut the lead to 6-3.

Greg Holland pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save.

Blackmon led off the game by lining a home run over the right-field fence. It was Blackmon's third leadoff homer of the season and 25th of his career.

The Rockies left the bases loaded when Ray got Tapia to ground out.

The Diamondbacks evened the score at 1 in the bottom of the first when Jake Lamb doubled home Gregor Blanco, who singled.

The Rockies took a 3-1 lead in the third when a Tapia ground ball drove home Mark Reynolds and Ryan Hanigan singled home Trevor Story.

Owings lined his 10th homer into the left-field seats, off Gray in the fourth, to cut the Rockies' lead to 3-2.

Tapia hit a solo homer in the sixth off Ray to make it 4-2 Rockies.

NOTES: The Rockies designated RHP Chad Qualls for assignment? Diamondbacks OF A.J. Pollock played seven innings for Triple A-Reno, hitting two home runs. He will be evaluated and a determination will be made if he needs any more minor-league work in his comeback from a groin injury. The Diamondbacks have indicated the soonest he could return would be during the three-game series that starts Tuesday in Los Angeles vs. the Dodgers. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu, who has not played since Tuesday because of a groin cramp, could be ready to go Saturday, manager Bud Black said. ... The Rockies recalled C Ryan Hanigan from Triple A-Albuquerque. ... The Rockies optioned C Tom Murphy to Triple A-Albuquerque. ... Diamondbacks OF Yasmany Tomas will play in the Arizona Rookie League on Saturday and Sunday, then a determination will be made if he needs to be sent to a higher-level affiliate for more work before returning to the Diamondbacks.