Greinke pitches Diamondbacks to win over Rockies

PHOENIX -- You might say Zack Greinke aced his manager's test.

Greinke was dominating for much of his seven-inning outing, allowing three hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks turned all three of their triples into runs while beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Saturday night.

"He was impressive wasn't he?" Arizona reliever Archie Bradley said of Greinke. "Sometimes it looks like he's a man among boys out there."

All but one of the Diamondbacks' eight hits went for extra bases, with David Peralta contributing two doubles and driving in two runs. Arizona also took advantage of a pair of costly Rockies errors while opening up a 6-2 lead with a three-run seventh, and Colorado went on to lose its ninth in 10 games.

Before the game, Arizona manager Torey Luvollo said Greinke was his ace, and he expected him to pitch like one as his team tried to end its three-game losing streak.

No doubt this is what Lovullo was expecting.

Greinke (10-4), improving to 8-0 in 10 starts at Chase Field this season, limited the Rockies to a lone infield single -- by Mike Tauchman in the third -- until Nolan Arenado singled and scored on Trevor Story's two-run homer, his 11th, into the left-field seats in the seventh.

"I felt they had to work for their two runs. But just because I'm making good pitches doesn't mean it's going to be a shutout," Grienke said. "I think they did a good job of getting their two runs."

Greinke was dominating until the seventh, repeatedly throwing first-pitch strikes while retiring all but one of the first 20 Colorado batters. He struck out eight and walked none, and he joked afterward he should have walked Story in the seventh. He also had Arizona's only single of the game, in the fifth.

"That was as good as I've seen him (until the 7th) ... he was dealing, had his fastball location, a tight slider, the curveball, that split change -- all four pitches were working for sure," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "He was on tonight. There wasn't much hard impact."

As soon as Colorado's offense got it back into the game, its defense took it out of it.

Story, the shortstop, then mishandled Rey Fuentes' grounder for an error in the bottom of the inning, and Jeff Mathis tripled to left. Pinch hitter Ketel Marte then lifted a sacrifice fly that left fielder Tauchman dropped for a two-base error, and Peralta followed a batter later with his second double in as many at-bats off starter Tyler Chatwood (6-9).

Story, who hadn't homered since June 18, is one of the few Rockies with much success against Greinke, going 8-of-21 against him with four homers and nine RBIs.

"He can hit it, that's for sure," Greinke said. "It was a good job of hitting."

Chatwood fell behind quickly in the first but went on to pitch 6 1/3 innings, allowing six runs, four earned, and seven hits.

"I don't think my line reflected how I pitched, but that happens sometimes," Chatwood said. "I don't think I threw the ball that bad. There was a lot of soft contact. (But) he (Greinke) is one of the best in the game, so you've got to keep runs to a minimum."

Bradley, Andrew Chafin and Fernando Rodney finished up for Arizona, with Rodney getting the final two outs with two men on base for his 21st save.

The Diamondbacks, who lost their last three after winning 13 of 15, needed only three pitches to jump into a 1-0 lead in the first against Chatwood.

Daniel Descalso tripled down the right-field line and scored when Peralta grounded out to third. That made the Diamondbacks 2-for-28 with runners in scoring position over a four-game span, but that number would soon improve.

Paul Goldschmidt gave the Diamondbacks their second leadoff triple in a span of four innings in the fourth, only his fifth hit in 28 at-bats during the Arizona homestand that ends Sunday.

Goldschmidt held at third as Jake Lamb grounded out to first, but Chad Owings -- who homered twice during a 6-3 Colorado victoryFriday night -- followed one batter later with a line-drive double to right.

After Owings moved up on Brandon Drury's grounder, he scored when Chatwood's curve ball to Fuentes bounced off home plate and deflected past catcher Tony Wolters for a wild pitch.

The Diamondbacks had a chance to increase their lead in the fifth, but Goldschmidt bounced out to first with runners on second and third following Peralta's two-out double.

While Chatwood was laboring, Greinke was cruising, throwing a first-pitch strike to 12 of the first 13 batters he faced.

NOTES: Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu (strained right groin) remained out of the lineup. ... Arizona OF A.J. Pollock (quad, groin) hit two homers Friday while rehabilitating at Triple-A Reno, but the Diamondbacks will wait at least another day before bringing him back. ... The crowd of 46,335 was the Diamondbacks' first sellout since their April 2 opener against the Giants. ... RHP Zack Greinke has 82 strikeouts and 12 walks at home this season.