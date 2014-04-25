Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to slow down Troy Tulowitzki when they begin a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Friday. Tulowitzki is 11-for-20 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over his last six games, and Colorado is one game back of first-place Los Angeles in the National League West after taking two of three against San Francisco. The Rockies are 8-4 at home but 4-7 on the road heading into the six-game road trip against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks.

When Dodgers manager Don Mattingly posts the lineup card for the series opener, it’s anyone’s guess who’ll start in the outfield. Mattingly is juggling five healthy outfielders in Yasiel Puig, Carl Crawford, Andre Ethier and Matt Kemp, along with reserve Scott Van Slyke, who is batting .296 with two home runs. “You’re going to try to keep everyone in the mix at this point,” Mattingly told reporters. “But there’ll come a day when you’re gonna say, ‘Ok, let’s do what’s best for the club.’”

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (3-0, 3.04 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (0-0, 2.57)

Lyles has been a revelation since arriving from Houston in an offseason trade for Dexter Fowler, and he continued his impressive start with seven strong innings against the Phillies last Saturday. “He’s a mentally tough kid,” manager Walt Weiss told reporters. “He competes. He goes after hitters. He’s been great.” The 23-year-old last faced the Dodgers as a rookie with Houston on Aug. 14, 2011, when he allowed seven runs over 5 1/3 innings.

Beckett bounced back from a shaky first outing against Detroit with back-to-back strong five-inning starts against the Giants and Diamondbacks. The 33-year-old, who is 5-3 with a 4.10 ERA in nine career starts against Colorado, has struck out 11 and allowed three hits over his last two starts. “I’ve seen him pitch since he was a kid,” Mattingly told mlb.com. “I still think he’s got good enough stuff to win.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado is batting .349 (20-for-58) with eight RBIs during his 14-game hitting streak.

2. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, on the disabled list since March 23 with a back injury, will make his first minor-league rehab start Friday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

3. Rockies C Wilin Rosario is 0-for-5 with four strikeouts against Beckett.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Rockies 2