Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies try for their first three-game winning streak on the road in more than a year when they meet the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Colorado prevailed 5-4 in 11 innings Friday in the opener of its six-game trip and is 5-7 away from home this year after going 29-52 in each of the last two seasons. Los Angeles’ Paul Maholm is 1-8 with a 6.63 ERA in 10 starts against the Rockies and opposes Juan Nicasio, who like Maholm was roughed up by Philadelphia in his last turn.

Colorado has a pair of hot hitters who also provide solid defense on the left side of the infield in shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and third baseman Nolan Arenado. Tulowitzki homered Friday and is 12-for-24 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in his last seven contests while Arenado is riding a 15-game hitting streak and saved a run and possibly two Friday with a diving catch of Tim Federowicz’s line drive. Los Angeles is 3-5 on its 10-game homestand and is 5-8 at Dodger Stadium this season.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Juan Nicasio (2-0, 4.30 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Paul Maholm (0-2, 5.60)

Nicasio yielded five runs (four earned) and two home runs among seven hits in five innings, but wasn’t around for the decision in Colorado’s 10-9 loss to the Phillies on Sunday. The 27-year-old Dominican Republic native posted quality starts in victories at San Diego on April 15 and against Arizona on April 4. Nicasio is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA in eight career starts against Los Angeles — including a victory at Dodger Stadium in his last turn of 2013 — and struggles against Andre Ethier (8-for-14, home run).

Maholm yielded five runs (four earned) and eight hits in five innings of a 7-0 loss to Philadelphia on Monday. The 31-year-old Greenwood, Miss., native has started in three of his six appearances this season with his best outing at San Francisco on April 16 when he yielded one run and five hits in six innings while earning a no-decision in a 2-1 loss. Most of Maholm’s misery against the Rockies has occurred at Coors Field, but he’s 0-2 with a 5.28 ERA in three starts elsewhere against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez and Tulowitzki are a combined 16-for-36 with two homers and five RBIs apiece against Maholm.

2. Los Angeles is 1-5 in its major league-high six extra-inning games — 1-4 at Dodger Stadium.

3. The Rockies last won three in a row on road from April 5-7, 2012 — a three-game sweep at San Diego.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Rockies 2