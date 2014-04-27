Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

Adrian Gonzalez tries to homer for the fourth straight contest and the Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to salvage a 5-5 homestand with a victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series. Los Angeles, though, may be without Hanley Ramirez, who left Saturday’s 6-3 victory after bruising his right thumb during an at-bat. The Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig has recorded two hits in four of his last five games and driven in two runs in each of the last two contests.

The Rockies were denied winning three in a row on the road for the first time in more than a year after sending the tying run to the plate in the eighth and ninth innings. Colorado’s Nolan Arenado extended the major league’s longest active hitting streak to 16 games, but he is 4-for-19 in his last four contests. The Rockies’ Jorge De La Rosa tries for his first career victory in his seventh start at Dodger Stadium as he opposes fellow left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, who has not yielded a home run in 2014.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (1-3, 6.38 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.12)

It appears De La Rosa is snapping out of his early-season slump with two consecutive encouraging starts, including his first victory of 2014 in his last turn. The 33-year-old Monterrey, Mexico, native allowed one run and five hits in five innings of an 8-2 victory over San Francisco on Monday after recording his only quality start of the season April 17 at San Diego. De La Rosa is 2-8 with a 5.99 ERA in 16 games (12 starts) against Los Angeles - 0-4, 4.19 in 10 appearances at Dodger Stadium.

Ryu didn’t take the loss in Los Angeles’ 3-2 setback to Philadelphia on Tuesday after recording his third consecutive quality start by allowing two runs in six innings. The 27-year-old South Korean won his previous two outings as he pitched seven scoreless innings in each and didn’t allow a run in his first two turns before yielding eight (six earned) in two frames against San Francisco on April 4. Ryu was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in two starts against Colorado in 2013 - his rookie season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez and CF Matt Kemp are hitting a combined .397 with 17 RBIs in 58 at-bats while belting three homers apiece against De La Rosa.

2. Gonzalez and Kemp hit solo shots Saturday, with Gonzalez’s being his 1,500th career hit.

3. Colorado RHP Chris Martin made his major-league debut Saturday and yielded a hit and a walk in a scoreless seventh inning

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Rockies 2