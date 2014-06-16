Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

Two teams looking to make up ground on first-place San Francisco in the National League West meet Monday, when the Colorado Rockies visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for the opener of a three-game series. Colorado has won five straight, including a thrilling three-game sweep at San Francisco over the weekend that featured three comeback victories. Troy Tulowitzki, who missed Saturday’s contest with a sprained right toe, returned Sunday and went 3-for-4 with his 18th home run.

The surging Rockies have pulled within 8 1/2 games of San Francisco and are two behind second-place Los Angeles. The Dodgers lost two of three to Arizona over the weekend and have hit just six home runs over their last 13 games. Matt Kemp has collected seven hits in his last four contests but has homered only twice since May 10, while Yasiel Puig has gone 16 games without a blast and Adrian Gonzalez is mired in a 23-game homerless drought.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (1-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 3.33)

Matzek wasn’t considered one of the Rockies’ top prospects heading into the season, but he looked like a future star in his major-league debut against Atlanta on Wednesday. The 23-year-old, who was selected in the first round of the 2009 draft, held the Braves to two runs while striking out seven over seven frames. “It was a masterful performance by Tyler,” manager Walt Weiss told reporters. “He had an explosive fastball, and his slider looked like it disappeared.”

Ryu lost for the first time since April 27 on Wednesday as he allowed four runs over six innings in a 5-0 loss at Cincinnati. After issuing just one walk in three May starts, the 27-year-old has issued two free passes in each of his last two outings. Charlie Blackmon has five hits in seven at-bats against Ryu, who is 2-2 with a 4.71 ERA in four career starts versus Colorado - including a 1-1 mark with a 5.73 ERA in two turns this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles is 9-23 when the opposing team scores first.

2. Rockies RHP Adam Ottavino has a 15.00 ERA in seven June appearances after posting a 1.46 ERA in his first 27 games.

3. Puig has been caught stealing seven times in 14 attempts.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 3