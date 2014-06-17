Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

Dee Gordon is showing no signs of slowing down for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won three of their last four games heading into Tuesday’s contest against the visiting Colorado Rockies. Gordon entered the season with the reputation of a light-hitting speedster, but he’s been invaluable at the leadoff spot while hitting .285 with 37 runs scored and a major-league leading 36 stolen bases. The 26-year-old went 4-for-4, scored two runs and reached base five times to lead the Dodgers to a 6-1 win in Monday’s series opener.

The result snapped a five-game winning streak for Colorado, which recalled outfielder Kyle Parker prior to the game and demoted starting pitcher Juan Nicasio to Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Rockies are excited about the power-hitting Parker, who was hitting .292 with seven homers and 38 RBIs at Colorado Springs and could see regular at-bats while injured outfielders Carlos Gonzalez and Michael Cuddyer are out. “I feel like he’s going to be an impact offensive player in this league,” manager Walt Weiss told MLB.com.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jhoulys Chacin (1-4, 4.53 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (8-3, 2.65)

Chacin turned in his best outing of the season last Thursday while holding Atlanta to two hits over seven scoreless innings. The 26-year-old missed the first month of the season with a right shoulder sprain and posted a 5.35 ERA in his first seven starts, but he threw an efficient 85 pitches against the Braves. Andre Ethier is 12-for-29 with a home run against Chacin, who is 8-6 with a 3.71 ERA in 17 career games (16 starts) against the Dodgers.

Greinke settled in after a rocky first inning last Thursday against Cincinnati, but he suffered his first loss in five starts at Great American Ball Park after allowing two runs over six frames. The 2009 Cy Young award winner faced Colorado at Coors Field on June 7 and received a no-decision after yielding four runs (three earned) on a season-high 11 hits over seven innings. Drew Stubbs has eight hits in 18 career at-bats against Greinke, who is 3-2 with a 4.20 ERA in 11 career starts (10 games) against Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LF Matt Kemp is batting .417 (15-for-36) with a home run and nine RBIs over his last 11 games.

2. The Rockies are 68-104 all-time at Dodger Stadium.

3. Los Angeles LHP J.P. Howell has not allowed a run in his last 14 appearances covering 12 innings.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Rockies 2