Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to eclipse last season’s win total Saturday when they vie for a series victory against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The National League West-champion Dodgers (92-68) benefited from a six-run sixth inning in Friday’s 7-4 triumph to post their third win in a row and ninth in 13 outings. “We still have a lot to play for,” said Justin Turner, who had a two-run single in the lopsided frame. “We want to keep our momentum going into the playoffs.”
Justin Morneau (.319) belted a two-run homer among his two hits in the series-opening loss and holds a slight edge over Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison (.318) in the race for the NL batting title. While Morneau is on quite the hot streak by going 22-for-55 with 12 runs scored in his last 15 contests, the Rockies have been ice-cold on the road. Colorado has dropped 37 of its last 43 contests away from home since June 16.
TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SNLA (Los Angeles)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (1-1, 5.56 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (13-11, 4.03)
Butler secured his first major-league win after allowing one run on five hits in six innings en route to a 5-1 triumph over Arizona last Saturday. The 23-year-old didn’t fare as well in his only other start — an eventual 7-2 setback to the Dodgers on June 6. Butler yielded six runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings in that contest.
Haren settled for a hard-luck no-decision against San Francisco on Monday despite allowing two runs (one earned) on just one hit in seven innings. The 34-year-old fell to 7-9 in his career versus Colorado after permitting five runs in as many innings en route to a 10-4 setback on Sept. 16. Haren has yielded one earned run or fewer in five of his last six outings.
1. Los Angeles 2B Dee Gordon had three hits in the series opener and is 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs versus Butler.
2. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu’s availability for Saturday is in question after he suffered a left knee sprain in the series opener.
3. Dodgers LF Carl Crawford is 7-for-19 with five RBIs and as many runs scored on his five-game hitting streak.
PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 1