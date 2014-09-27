Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to eclipse last season’s win total Saturday when they vie for a series victory against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The National League West-champion Dodgers (92-68) benefited from a six-run sixth inning in Friday’s 7-4 triumph to post their third win in a row and ninth in 13 outings. “We still have a lot to play for,” said Justin Turner, who had a two-run single in the lopsided frame. “We want to keep our momentum going into the playoffs.”

Justin Morneau (.319) belted a two-run homer among his two hits in the series-opening loss and holds a slight edge over Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison (.318) in the race for the NL batting title. While Morneau is on quite the hot streak by going 22-for-55 with 12 runs scored in his last 15 contests, the Rockies have been ice-cold on the road. Colorado has dropped 37 of its last 43 contests away from home since June 16.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SNLA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (1-1, 5.56 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (13-11, 4.03)

Butler secured his first major-league win after allowing one run on five hits in six innings en route to a 5-1 triumph over Arizona last Saturday. The 23-year-old didn’t fare as well in his only other start — an eventual 7-2 setback to the Dodgers on June 6. Butler yielded six runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings in that contest.

Haren settled for a hard-luck no-decision against San Francisco on Monday despite allowing two runs (one earned) on just one hit in seven innings. The 34-year-old fell to 7-9 in his career versus Colorado after permitting five runs in as many innings en route to a 10-4 setback on Sept. 16. Haren has yielded one earned run or fewer in five of his last six outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 2B Dee Gordon had three hits in the series opener and is 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs versus Butler.

2. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu’s availability for Saturday is in question after he suffered a left knee sprain in the series opener.

3. Dodgers LF Carl Crawford is 7-for-19 with five RBIs and as many runs scored on his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 1