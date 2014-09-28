Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

Despite his team long out of playoff contention, Justin Morneau has plenty at stake as he pursues what would be his first batting title when Colorado visits the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in the Rockies’ season finale. Morneau sat out Saturday night’s 7-6 loss in 12 innings after Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison went 1-for-4 earlier in the day and leads .3193 to .3178. ”He’s worked very hard to put himself in this position,“ manager Walt Weiss told reporters. ”People talk about backing into a batting title and all that stuff. I don’t think there is such a thing. It takes six months to win it. I don’t know how you back into something that takes six months to win.‘’

Morneau, who it seems will not play Sunday unless Harrison moves ahead of him, is trying to become the seventh Rockie to win a battling title, joining a list that includes fellow Canadian Larry Walker, who won three. With Los Angeles locked into the No. 2 playoff seed, Juan Uribe will reportedly manage the team Sunday while Clayton Kershaw serves as pitching coach. The Dodgers’ Zack Greinke will likely be on a limited pitch count as he tunes up for an expected start in Game 2 of an National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday and opposes rookie Christian Bergman, who continues to audition for a spot in the 2015 rotation.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Christian Bergman (3-4, 5.29 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (16-8, 2.74)

Bergman yielded two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings of an 8-3 victory over Arizona last Sunday. The 26-year-old Californian is 3-2 with a 4.46 ERA in six starts since returning from a broken left hand. Bergman allowed six runs and nine hits while striking out seven in five innings of an 11-3 loss to Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

Greinke permitted two runs and six hits in eight innings while throwing 118 pitches in a 4-2 victory over San Francisco on Tuesday for his fourth straight win. '‘Sometimes I get tired around 100 pitches. Other times I feel good,‘’ Greinke told reporters. '‘Today was one of those when I felt good.‘’ Greinke improved to 9-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 14 home starts this season and has won three straight turns while recording a 2.42 ERA during a four-game unbeaten string at Dodger Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. Morneau is 9-for-45 against Greinke while Harrison is 6-for-14 against Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto, who tries for his 20th victory Sunday.

2. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez leads the majors with 113 RBIs - two ahead of the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.

3. Colorado RHP LaTroy Hawkins, 41, on Saturday became the 16th pitcher in major-league history to appear in 1,000 career games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Rockies 2